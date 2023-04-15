LAWRENCE, Kansas — Amari Laing and Lademi Davies gave Nebraska high schools a 1-2 sweep of the girls long jump at Saturday’s weather-shortened Kansas Relays.

Laing, from Millard South, won with a 19-6¼ and Davies, from Omaha Westside, was next at 19-¾.

Omaha Creighton Prep’s 400 relay of Myles Jackson, Andrew Jones, Marty Brown and Jack Gillogly took second with a 42.76. Jones was third in the boys 100 (10.68).

Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd was third in the boys long jump (22-6½) and Claire White third in the girls 1,600 (5:08.99). Kearney’s Jack Dahlgren was fourth in the boys 110 hurdles (14.70) and Christian Lanphier of Prep was sixth in the boys 400 (50.13).​