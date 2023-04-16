Long jump all-time Top 10

LaQue Moen-Davis, Omaha North, 2010, 20-2¾

Tierra Williams, Auburn, 2013, 20-1¼

Amari Laing, Millard South, 2023, 19-11¼

Madison Smith, Lexington, 2019, 19-10

Candice Mills, Omaha Marian, 2002, 19-9¼

Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West, 2014, 19-9¼

Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 2022, 19-7½

Ella Gardner, Superior, 2022, 19-6¾

Carrie Hoehner, McCook, 1987, 19-6½

Nancy Kindig, Hastings St. Cecilia, 1976, 19-5½

As Amari Laing goes after the magical mark of 20 feet in the girls long jump, the Millard South senior picked up a record win on Saturday.

She won the event at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Kansas, with a meet-record 19-6¼. It was her third consecutive winning mark in the 19s and just five inches off her state-leading 19-11¼ that is ninth nationally this season.

Laing’s best came April 2 at the Chieftain Invitational at Bellevue East.

“It was pretty crazy. I think it was just the fact that I thought it was a pretty off jump. I didn't feel like it was anything special,’’ Laing said recently. “But getting that, it helped me realize that I know my full potential and I know how good I can be.

“That was something that I really needed to work on.”

Only two girls in the state have gone past 20 feet in the long jump pit, LaQue Moen-Davis of Omaha North in 2010 (20-2¾) and Tierra Williams of Auburn in 2013 (20-1¼).

Track was a secondary sport for Laing until halfway through high school. In softball, she was a starting infielder for the Patriots who was Class A all-state and second-team All-Nebraska this past fall.

She was out for track, carding an 18-6 long jump and 37-9¾ triple jump during her sophomore year. Her junior-year bests were slightly shorter in each. Yet, she took sixth at last year’s Class A state meet in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.

College track was becoming an attractive option.

“I was still stuck between track and softball,’’ she said. “So I didn’t decide I wanted to do track until December of last year, which was very late in the season for me. But I think since I decided, I’m now focusing on track, no softball in the way anymore, so I think I’m going to have a lot more in me.”

Laing visited Iowa State in early April. New Mexico has been in contact. Former teammate and state triple jump champion Lilee Kaasch is a freshman jumper for the Lobos.

“You hit that 20-foot mark, you're getting interest from a lot of people. Your numbers will double,’’ Millard South girls coach Shaun Tevis said.

He said Laing is the next of the multi-sport athletes the track team loves. One who thrives on competition.

“You know she's a really good softball player. A lot of people don't know, because she didn’t play, that she’s a really good basketball player,’’ Tevis said. “She doesn't like to lose and having somebody in front of her last year like Lilee Kaasch helped show her some different things. Those two were battling back and forth all the time.

While Kaasch pushed Laing at practice the past couple of seasons, this year’s push for her will be at meets in which Omaha Westside junior Lademi Davies, last year’s long jump state champion, is in the field.

Davis was second to Laing at KU.

“We are actually pretty good friends when it comes to meets,’’ Laing said. “She is my biggest competition so I obviously do have to keep tabs on her. It’s going to be fun throughout the season.”

Tevis said Laing is a strong team leader.

“She’s a joy to coach,’’ he said. “We had a jayvee meet the other day and she's out making sure kids are setting hurdles and setting them up herself. We have a lot of young kids on our team this year, a lot of young jumpers, and she's helping teach them the right way to do things.”