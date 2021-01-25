Millard South's Mya Babbitt breaks school record with 42-point game

During the course of a high-scoring game, Mya Babbitt wasn’t paying attention to her point total.

Or her 3-point conversions.

But when Millard South’s game against Lincoln High was over, the sophomore guard had set one school record and came close to tying a Class A mark.

Babbitt finished with 42 points — including 10 3-pointers — in the Patriots’ 96-64 victory. That point total set a program record, and her performance behind the arc was one short of the Class A mark by Bellevue West’s Akili Felici in 2017.

“I had no idea,” Babbitt said. “I know I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”

Those 42 points also were a career-best for Babbitt, one of four sophomore starters for the Patriots.

“I scored 39 once in middle school,” she said. “And 22 had been my best in high school.”

Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said it was a case of Babbitt getting the open looks that night.

“She happened to be open a lot,” he said. “She got 19 3-pointers off and hit 10, so it was just one of those nights.”