Millard South's Mya Babbitt breaks school record with 42-point game

During the course of a high-scoring game, Mya Babbitt wasn’t paying attention to her point total.
Or her 3-point conversions.
But when Millard South’s game against Lincoln High was over, the sophomore guard had set one school record and came close to tying a Class A mark.
Babbitt finished with 42 points — including 10 3-pointers — in the Patriots’ 96-64 victory. That point total set a program record, and her performance behind the arc was one short of the Class A mark by Bellevue West’s Akili Felici in 2017.
“I had no idea,” Babbitt said. “I know I couldn’t have done it without my teammates.”
Those 42 points also were a career-best for Babbitt, one of four sophomore starters for the Patriots.
“I scored 39 once in middle school,” she said. “And 22 had been my best in high school.”
Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said it was a case of Babbitt getting the open looks that night.
“She happened to be open a lot,” he said. “She got 19 3-pointers off and hit 10, so it was just one of those nights.”
Despite the 3-point success, Babbitt said one of her goals this season had nothing to do with long-range shooting.
“I wanted to be more aggressive and drive more to the basket,” she said. “That game I was just taking what the defense gave me.”
Babbitt leads the Patriots in scoring (18.7 points per game), 3-point percentage (45%) and free-throw percentage (89%). She also is tied for the team lead in assists (3.4 per game).
Those numbers don’t come by accident. Babbitt goes to the gym every day and shoots baskets with her father, Nathan.
“We’re all working really hard this season,” she said. “We’ve stepped it up even more since that loss.”
Millard South, ranked third in the Top 10, had its first setback Jan. 5 against Omaha Marian. The 69-66 loss came three days after Millard South won the Metro holiday tournament and seven days after the Patriots defeated the Crusaders by 17.
“That loss refocused us a lot,” Babbitt said. “Since then, we’ve been working even harder and working together more.”
The 13-1 Patriots have won the three games since their only loss by an average of 25 points.
Babbitt added that she and the three others who saw extensive action last season as freshmen — Cora Olsen, Khloe Lemon and Juliana Jones — wanted to contribute more this year. That’s following the graduation of high-scoring seniors Jayme Horan and Maddie Krull.
“We counted on them a lot,” Babbitt said. “Now it’s our turn to take a leadership role.”
Babbitt helped the Patriots reach state last season for the fifth straight year, but Millard South lost in the semifinal to eventual champion Lincoln Pius X. The Patriots, who last won a title in 1996, were the runners-up in 2017 and 2018.
“I think the fact we’ve come so close is in the back of our minds, but we don’t talk about it,” Babbitt said. “We’re focused on every game we play.”
Photos: Metro Conference basketball tournament finals
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH