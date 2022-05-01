 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millard South's Mya Babbitt commits to Kent State

Millard South junior Mya Babbitt announced her intent Sunday to play basketball at Kent State.

The 5-foot-8 guard earned All-Nebraska honors this past season by averaging 17.5 points for the 27-1 Patriots. She also shot 76% from the free-throw line and 39% from 3-point range.

Babbitt led an explosive offensive squad that averaged 67 points a game.

The honorary captain of the Metro Conference first team the past two years, Babbitt had one of her best games as a sophomore. She sank 10 3-pointers – one short of the Class A record – and scored a school-record 42 points against Lincoln High.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

