Millard South's Mya Babbitt commits to Kent State

Millard South junior Mya Babbitt announced her intent Sunday to play basketball at Kent State.
The 5-foot-8 guard earned All-Nebraska honors this past season by averaging 17.5 points for the 27-1 Patriots. She also shot 76% from the free-throw line and 39% from 3-point range.
Babbitt led an explosive offensive squad that averaged 67 points a game.
The honorary captain of the Metro Conference first team the past two years, Babbitt had one of her best games as a sophomore. She sank 10 3-pointers – one short of the Class A record – and scored a school-record 42 points against Lincoln High.
Excited to announce my commitment to Kent State University to further my academic and basketball career! Thank you to Coach Starkey and the staff for this opportunity! A huge thank you to my family, friends, and Nebraska Attack for helping me get to this point! #Goflashes ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yDuQ0iVwMr— mya babbitt (@mjbabbitt13) May 1, 2022
