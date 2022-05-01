Millard South's Mya Babbitt commits to Kent State

The 5-foot-8 guard earned All-Nebraska honors this past season by averaging 17.5 points for the 27-1 Patriots. She also shot 76% from the free-throw line and 39% from 3-point range.

The honorary captain of the Metro Conference first team the past two years, Babbitt had one of her best games as a sophomore. She sank 10 3-pointers – one short of the Class A record – and scored a school-record 42 points against Lincoln High.