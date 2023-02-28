For all of their accomplishments, the seniors on the Millard South girls basketball team have one gaping hole in their resume.

A state championship.

They’ve won more than 100 games, have never lost on their home court and have captured the Metro Conference tournament title three times. But when it comes to the state tourney, the Patriots have come up short.

Millard South has not reached the final any of the previous three years, losing in the semifinals each time. Lincoln Pius X, Fremont and Lincoln Southwest have taken turns ending the Patriots’ season, so one question remains:

Will this be the year?

The five senior starters can’t wait to give it one more shot in their final season of varsity play.

“It’s very surreal, knowing this is the fourth time we’ve been there,” Cora Olsen said. “It’s bittersweet that this is the last time we’ll be playing together, and our main goal is to reach that final and give ourselves a chance.”

Olsen is a member of the trio often referenced by opposing coaches as “the Big Three.” Olsen, Khloe Lemon and Mya Babbitt have tormented those coaches since their freshman year and lead the way again this season with 18-point scoring averages.

Lemon said she is confident the team will enter this year’s tourney that begins Wednesday with a positive attitude.

“We’re playing good team basketball right now,” she said. “I feel like we have the right mindset and are ready to perform to the best of our abilities.”

Lemon said she senses a renewed emphasis on teamwork that perhaps was missing in the past.

“We’ve been doing a great job of sharing the ball and getting it to the player who is hot,” she said. “We want to play together and accomplish a bigger goal because we all realize that this is our last ride.”

Babbitt said the time for making excuses is over.

“We’ve been there every year so we all should be over the nerves,” she said. “We just have to go out and play our game and keep fighting, no matter what.”

Babbitt acknowledged that all the success the past four seasons has made the Patriots a specific target of opponents. The team embraced that dynamic at the start of this year, wearing warm-up jackets with the words “Most Hated” on the back.

“We feel like everyone looks at us that way,” she said. “People hate on us, but we know that there are still a lot of people cheering for us.”

Lemon said the team has embraced that concept.

“We already knew that we were the most hated so we decided to put that on our backs,” she said. “We feel like we always have the target and that other teams play their best against us.”

While not officially members of “the Big Three,” Lexi Finkenbiner and Juliana Jones are key players in that starting five. Finkenbiner leads the team in assists while Jones is an important rebounder.

“The attention they get doesn’t bother me at all,” Finkenbiner said. “We’re happy for those three because they’ve been a major part of our team for four years.”

Jones said she has enjoyed being a member of such a successful squad and has tried to make her final season even more special.

“I’m honestly just having fun with it,” she said. “This last year has gone by really quickly and I feel like our team chemistry is the best it’s ever been.”

She added that the senior class, which includes reserves Miranda Kelly and Grace Prucha, is a special group that has known each other for years.

“We’ve played together since we were super young,” Jones said. “We’ve grown up together and it’s sad that this will be the end, but hopefully we can go out with a bang.”

Coach Bryce Meyers said his seniors have done so much, not just for the Millard South program but for the sport in general.

“They’ve done a lot of good for girls basketball,” he said. “To get people interested across the state in seeing them play and to be role models for younger girls is a great thing.”

He added that it’s probably going to be a long time before a trio such as “the Big Three” will be seen again.

“To have three 1,000-point scorers on the team is crazy,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s ever happened around here or if it will happen again.”

For all that talk about points, these seniors just want to focus on winning three more games and bringing home that elusive Class A title.

“For me, this will be my last time playing basketball,” Finkenbiner said. “It would be awesome if we could go out on top.”

