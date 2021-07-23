Millard Sox 'wreak havoc' on way to Legion state baseball tournament

After a first-round win, the Sox were defeated by the host Thunderbirds, the top Legion team in the state with a 49-2 record. That setback led to a team meeting as the Sox fought to stave off elimination.

“We had a couple seniors step up, and we needed that,” Jalass said. “They didn’t want our season to end that way and it lit a fire.”

After defeating Omaha North in an elimination game, the Sox faced the team from Ralston. That squad was coming off a nine-inning loss the previous night against Bellevue West.

“We knew that was the game to get us to state,” Jalass said. “We were all a little nervous at the start but we played through it.”

When it was over, the Sox had pounded out a 13-3 victory and went on to finish as the A-1 runner-up — good enough for a berth in Saturday’s state tournament.

The Sox will be part of the National Division, contested at Den Hartog Field in Lincoln. Their first game will be at 4 p.m. against Fremont First State Bank, the defending (2019) state champion.

The Legion state tournament, regionals and World Series were canceled last year because of the pandemic.