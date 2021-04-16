 Skip to main content
Millard West advances to Metro baseball final; Other semifinal postponed to Saturday
BASEBALL

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson check in on the top Nebraska high school baseball teams, including a rough stretch for No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Bellevue West. Can No. 3 Omaha Westside and No. 4 Millard North make a push for the top spot during the Metro Conference tournament? Can Millard West pull off an upset this weekend?

Millard West defeated Elkhorn South 6-5 on Friday to advance to the final of the Metro Conference baseball tournament.

The Storm loaded the bases with two out in the seventh inning, but reliever Mason Koch came on to get the final out.

Friday’s second semifinal between Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista was postponed because of rain. It will be played at noon Saturday at Bellevue West.

The tourney final will be played Saturday at 6 p.m. at UNO.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

