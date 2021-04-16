Millard West advances to Metro baseball final; Other semifinal postponed to Saturday

Millard West defeated Elkhorn South 6-5 on Friday to advance to the final of the Metro Conference baseball tournament.

The Storm loaded the bases with two out in the seventh inning, but reliever Mason Koch came on to get the final out.

Friday’s second semifinal between Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista was postponed because of rain. It will be played at noon Saturday at Bellevue West.

The tourney final will be played Saturday at 6 p.m. at UNO.

