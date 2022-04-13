Millard West aims to bounce back from recent losses at Metro Conference baseball tournament

Despite two recent losses, Millard West coach Steve Frey said there’s no reason to panic entering the Metro Conference baseball tournament.

“I still like where we’re at,” he said. “The things that have been going wrong can be fixed.”

The top-ranked Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in the event that began Wednesday with two play-in games — No. 18 seed Omaha Benson at No. 15 Omaha Northwest and No. 17 Omaha North at No. 16 Omaha Bryan.

Eight first-round games will be played Thursday, quarterfinals Friday at 5 p.m. and semifinals and championship Saturday.

Higher-seeded teams will host the games until Saturday, when the final three games will be played at Elkhorn South. Semifinals are at noon and 2:30 p.m., with the championship scheduled for 4.

Millard West (13-4) was the Metro tourney runner-up to Bellevue West last year. The Wildcats won their own Frank Ryan Invitational last weekend but have lost twice since, to unranked Omaha Burke and No. 2 Millard South.

Following Tuesday’s 9-5 setback against the Patriots, Frey had a lengthy chat with his team.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that you’ve got to pitch and play defense,” he said. “Those are two areas we need to improve, and I’m confident we will.”

Frey added that each season has its own challenges, and mentioned last year as an example. Millard West went 0-3 in its Ryan Invitational but bounced back the next week to reach the Metro tourney final.

The Wildcats went on to finish as the Class A runner-up to Millard South.

“The season can be a grind,” Frey said. “We know that everybody is gunning for us, so we need to make sure that we come out and play hard every night.”

Frey added the blustery weather also hasn’t helped any of the teams.

“It’s been tough to get into a routine,” he said. “I think everyone is looking forward to it warming up and not being so windy.”

First-round games Thursday (with seeds)

Northwest-Benson winner at No. 2 Millard South, 2 p.m.

The 12-3 Patriots are playing as well as anyone, having won seven of their last eight. Their only loss during that stretch was a 7-3 setback Saturday against Millard West in the Ryan Invitational final.

No. 10 Bellevue West at No. 7 Millard North, 4:30

This could be one of the closer first-rounders — the 8-7 Mustangs posted a one-run win over the 7-7 Thunderbirds on March 24. Bellevue West is playing much better after an uncharacteristic 2-6 start.

No. 11 Papillion-La Vista at No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South, 4:30

A rematch of the April 2 game played at Werner Park, won by the Titans 6-1. Papio South is 10-5 while the Monarchs are 4-9.

No. 14 Omaha South at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep, 4:30

The 6-9 Packers are coming off a road win against Bellevue East. The 12-2 Juniors Jays have posted five wins this month over teams from Missouri — three from St. Louis and two from Kansas City.

No. 12 Bellevue East at No. 5 Gretna, 4:30

The 7-5 Chieftains have won five of six and are coming off a win over Papio. The 10-5 Dragons posted three consecutive shutout wins before a 12-run loss at Papio South on Tuesday.

No. 13 Omaha Central at No. 4 Elkhorn South, 5

The 6-7 Eagles have to turn around and play the 9-4 Storm once again after losing on Monday. Elkhorn South had a slugfest against Prep suspended due to inclement weather Tuesday night with the Storm leading 16-13.

No. 9 Omaha Burke at No. 8 Omaha Westside, 5

The 7-6 Bulldogs scored their biggest win of the season Monday, posting a 9-7 road victory against No. 1 Millard West. The 8-9 Warriors began the season 6-1 but have gone 2-8 since.

North-Bryan winner at No. 1 Millard West, 7

The 13-4 Wildcats saw their seven-game win streak snapped Monday night by Burke, and lost their second straight the next night against second-ranked Millard South.

