Millard West captures both Metro Conference team titles; Elkhorn South sweeps individuals

Gabe Hinrichs set the boys meet record Thursday, then Jaci Sievers made it a sweep of the individual titles by Elkhorn South at the Metro Conference cross country meet.

Hinrichs, a senior, crossed the finish line at Walnut Creek in 15:31. His time was 11 seconds faster than the 15:42 by Seth Hirsch of Millard West in 2015.

“My coach said we needed to have more of an effort-based run rather than just sit behind and have a kick at the end," the future Division I runner said. “So I definitely took it out fast today. It’s exactly what I wanted in the race.”

Hinrichs finished 43.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Sam Kirchner from team champion Millard West.

Sievers, a junior, ran 18:58.3 to be 19 seconds ahead of Omaha Westside’s Claire White.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be racing (Fremont’s) Elli Dahl, my top competition, today, but there’s still some really competition here, including Claire," Sievers said. “I just knew I had to hit the first mile pretty hard. It’s all downhill and then just use my speed I’ve already created to get up those hills.”