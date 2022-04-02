Millard West girls soccer scores in final minute of overtime to defeat Omaha Skutt

It was better late than never Saturday for Millard West.

The Class A No. 8 Wildcats scored on a set piece in the 99th minute, pulling a 1-0 win away from Omaha Skutt, Class B’s top-ranked team, in the final 60 seconds of overtime.

After falling to the SkyHawks 4-0 a year ago, Millard West head coach Jacque Tevis-Butler said it was a result that showed the progress her team has made.

“They’re really coming around,” Tevis-Butler said. “We were so young last year.”

Her team survived an early scare Saturday, as Skutt missed a chance on the doorstep in the opening minutes.

Each team then controlled portions of play when they had the wind at their back — Skutt in the first half and opening overtime, Millard West in the second half and second overtime — but neither could generate enough offense to dent the scoreboard.

That was until the last minute.

Sophomore Alyssa French put her stamp — and right foot — on the match with a perfect free kick from 35 yards out.

Teammate Callie Kirchner got her head on it in traffic, putting away the Wildcat winner with 57 seconds to go. It was the first goal of the season for the junior.

“It was a beautiful service,” Tevis-Butler said of the French blast into the mix. “We knew we had to come out and battle through some things today. And that’s been one of our weaknesses.”

She said there was no secret as to what the Wildcats were going to be up against Saturday.

“They were going to try to pin us, expend all their energy trying to get an early goal and build off of that,” Tevis-Butler said. “And after what happened last year, that’s what I would have done, too. We knew we had to just fight through it.”

It’s the second-straight quality win for the Wildcats, who beat seventh-ranked Papillion-La Vista South 2-1 on Thursday.

And it’s the second overtime loss to a Class A power in the opening three weekends of the season for Skutt.

The SkyHawks, Class B’s defending state champions, also fell in overtime to Top 10 No. 1 Gretna two weeks earlier.

Skutt coach John Carlson said he liked what his team did in the opening minutes, and said he’ll be able to point to matches like Saturday’s as the SkyHawks continue through the season.

“We did get some early chances,” he said. “I thought we created some opportunities, especially at the beginning of the game, and that’s a good sign. I told them that those runs they were making to create those opportunities, those will be in the back of the net as we keep working.”

Millard West (5-2)............0 0 0 1—1

At Omaha Skutt (5-2).......0 0 0 0—0

G: MW, Callie Kirchner.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.