Millard West rallies to defeat Lincoln East and advance to Class A state championship

Millard West rallied for a 5-3 victory over Lincoln East on Thursday at the Class A state baseball tournament.
The win lifted the 30-6 Wildcats into the championship game against defending state champion Millard South.
Millard West took the lead in the sixth when Dylan Driessen belted a two-run double to left center.
The Wildcats added an insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Nick Venteicher.
Creighton pledge Mason Koch picked up the win in relief.
The Spartans, seeking to become the first Lincoln team to win Class A since 1977, finishes 27-5.
Millard West (30-6) ... 002;002;1--5;8;0
Lincoln East (27-5) ... 201;000;0--3;9;2
W: Koch. L: Erikson. 2B: MW, A. Moore, Driessen, Borner; LE, Walters, Springer, Brink. 3B: MW, Venteicher.
