Millard West softball finds rhythm in win over Elkhorn South

At times it’s been a struggle this season for Millard West hitters to find a consistent rhythm.
That wasn’t a problem the Wildcats faced Saturday in an 11-3 Metro Conference softball victory over Elkhorn South in the final regular-season game for both teams.
The Wildcats pounded out 16 hits and sent all nine of their hitters to the plate in the third and fourth innings. Those 18 at-bats turned a 1-0 Elkhorn South lead into an 8-3 Millard West advantage.
A grand slam in the third inning by Wildcats first baseman Bella Bacon to right field was the biggest of the six extra-base hits Millard West collected in support of winning pitcher Jayda VanAckeren.
“We’re definitely playing better,” Wildcats coach Don Brummer said. “We’re capable of big games like this, and when we do, it takes a lot of pressure off Jayda.”
Millard West seems to be finding its stride at just the right time. Class A district tournament pairings are scheduled to be released Monday by the Nebraska School Activities Association, with the six four-team brackets scheduled to begin play Thursday.
The Wildcats have scored 36 runs in their past three games against other clubs battling for the best possible district seeds. Following a 15-6 victory over Gretna, the Wildcats defeated Top 10 No. 8-ranked Bellevue East 10-1 before Saturday’s rout of the Storm.
“This season the way it’s been is if that you’re off just a little bit, you can easily get run-ruled,” Brummer said. “These Metro teams have just been beating up on each other all year. There’s a pack of teams where this kind of thing can happen.”
Elkhorn South and Millard West both are in that pack of teams. Early in Saturday’s game the Storm (15-14) scored first when Allie Cromer singled then moved to third on a double by Olivia Jackson. A foul out to right field by Ryanna Valdivia brought Cromer home with the first run of the game.
The Wildcats (14-13) responded five hits and the grand slam by Bacon to take a 4-1 lead. The Storm clawed back two of those runs in the bottom of the third inning before Millard West took control for good with four more runs in the top of the fourth.
An RBI double by Ava Rongisch, a two-RBI single by Emma Van Boskirk and an RBI single by Hannah Roberts helped Millard West double its run total and build that five-run advantage halfway through the game.
VanAckeren, who scattered seven hits, then set the Storm down in order in the bottom of the fourth. Millard West continued to be aggressive at the plate and added another run in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh.
Riley Kramolisch and Jayci Remiers both had triples as the Wildcats continued to put pressure on the Storm defense.
“We knew they had good hitters,” Storm coach Elliot Haack said. “We put some pressure on them but couldn’t seem to get two hits in a row or three hits in a row. We couldn’t string them together like they did.”
Millard West (14-13)........004 410 2—11 16 1
At Elk. South (15-14).......012 000 0— 3 7 1
W: Jayda VanAckeren. L: Jocelyn Niewald. 2B: MW, Jayci Reimers, Ava Rongisch (2); E, Olivia Jackson, Kacie Hoffmann. 3B: MW, Riley Kramolisch, Reimers. HR: MW, Bella Bacon.
