Millard West softball finds rhythm in win over Elkhorn South

“This season the way it’s been is if that you’re off just a little bit, you can easily get run-ruled,” Brummer said. “These Metro teams have just been beating up on each other all year. There’s a pack of teams where this kind of thing can happen.”

Elkhorn South and Millard West both are in that pack of teams. Early in Saturday’s game the Storm (15-14) scored first when Allie Cromer singled then moved to third on a double by Olivia Jackson. A foul out to right field by Ryanna Valdivia brought Cromer home with the first run of the game.

The Wildcats (14-13) responded five hits and the grand slam by Bacon to take a 4-1 lead. The Storm clawed back two of those runs in the bottom of the third inning before Millard West took control for good with four more runs in the top of the fourth.

An RBI double by Ava Rongisch, a two-RBI single by Emma Van Boskirk and an RBI single by Hannah Roberts helped Millard West double its run total and build that five-run advantage halfway through the game.

VanAckeren, who scattered seven hits, then set the Storm down in order in the bottom of the fourth. Millard West continued to be aggressive at the plate and added another run in the fifth inning and two more in the seventh.