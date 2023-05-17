Defending champion Millard West moved on to the Class A final with a 5-1 win over Grand Island on Wednesday at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The 32-6 Wildcats will seek a repeat title in the championship game Friday at 7 p.m. at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

Millard West scored two in the first and three in the fifth.

Starting pitcher Caleb Lanphear went five innings and struck out eight to get the win. Nick Venteicher came on to get the save.

The Islanders finish 15-11.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Game one: Grand Island 7, Millard West 5

Grand Island defeated Millard West 7-5 on Wednesday to stay alive at the Class A state baseball tournament.

The win by the eighth-seeded Islanders forced another game Wednesday afternoon to determine which team would advance to the Class A title game Friday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

It was the first loss of the double-elimination tournament for the Wildcats.

Grand Island scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning. Cohen Evans and Sam Dinkelman each had a pair of RBIs.

Korey Cozad had two RBIs for Millard West while Tyson Lewis belted a solo home run.

Millard West (31-6)........101 201 0—5 5 2

Grand Island (15-10).....070 000 x—7 5 4

W: Plummer. L: Ferguson. 2B: GI, Gannon. HR: MW, Lewis.

Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 5