Defending champion Millard West moved on to the Class A final with a 5-1 win over Grand Island on Wednesday at the Class A state baseball tournament.
The 32-6 Wildcats will seek a repeat title in the championship game Friday at 7 p.m. at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
Millard West scored two in the first and three in the fifth.
Starting pitcher Caleb Lanphear went five innings and struck out eight to get the win. Nick Venteicher came on to get the save.
The Islanders finish 15-11.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com Game one: Grand Island 7, Millard West 5
Grand Island defeated Millard West 7-5 on Wednesday to stay alive at the Class A state baseball tournament.
The win by the eighth-seeded Islanders forced another game Wednesday afternoon to determine which team would advance to the Class A title game Friday at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.
It was the first loss of the double-elimination tournament for the Wildcats.
Grand Island scored seven runs with two outs in the second inning. Cohen Evans and Sam Dinkelman each had a pair of RBIs.
Korey Cozad had two RBIs for Millard West while Tyson Lewis belted a solo home run.
Millard West (31-6)........101 201 0—5 5 2 Grand Island (15-10).....070 000 x—7 5 4
W: Plummer. L: Ferguson. 2B: GI, Gannon. HR: MW, Lewis.
Nebraska high school state baseball Class B bracket, May 16
Nebraska high school state baseball Class C bracket, May 16
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, day 5
Grand Island's Kaden Kuusela (20) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) throws to first in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's EJ Arends (2) slides safely into first after being caught trying to steal second in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Brady Brau (4) swings the bat in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard West dugout cheers on their team in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island head coach Kirby Wells talks to his team in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Tyler Douglass (5) swings the bat in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Trent Helms (29) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Sam Dinkelman (1) smiles with teammates during the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Riley Plummer (4) pitches in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher (2) races to home in the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island's Riley Plummer (4) watches, from the dugout, the Millard West vs. Grand Island NSAA Class A baseball semifinal game in Omaha on Wednesday. Grand Island won the first double-elimination semifinal 7-5.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!