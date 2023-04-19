A loss two days earlier to Millard South served as motivation Wednesday night for Millard West.

The Wildcats exacted their revenge in a 10-6 win over the Patriots in the Metro Conference tournament final. The game, postponed by inclement weather Saturday, was played at Elkhorn South.

Second-ranked Millard West (20-3) defeated fifth-ranked Millard South 15-0 March 23 but lost to the Patriots 8-6 Monday night.

"It was big payback," senior catcher Korey Cozad said. "They had our number the other night but the scoreboard tells it all."

Cozad did his part, finishing with four RBIs.

The Wildcats built a 10-0 lead after four innings before Millard South made it interesting, scoring six over the next two innings. The rally started to resemble the Class A final between the schools last year.

Millard West led 9-0 before the Patriots rallied to take a 10-9 lead only to have the Wildcats tie it up then win on a walk-off homer.

"It's always in the back of your head," Millard West coach Steve Frey said. "They always swing the bat well and they're never out of a game."

It wasn't quite as dramatic this time as the Wildcats refused to surrender the lead.

After two scoreless innings, Millard West (20-3) broke through with a five-run third. Peyton Moore and Cozad delivered two-run doubles and Tyson Lewis had an RBI single.

The Wildcats tacked on five more runs in the fourth. Lewis and Cozad each drove in a pair and Jackson Williams had an RBI single.

One out from having the game end on the 10-run mercy rule, the Patriots stayed alive in the fifth. Max Heard belted a two-run single and Grant Renken had an RBI single.

Millard South scored three more in the sixth. Brayden Hodges drew a bases-loaded walk and Heard drove in two more with a single.

Reliever Ben Sterbens retired the Patriots (16-6) in the seventh to finish off the victory.

"I was proud of our guys that they didn't give up," Millard South coach Greg Geary said. "We tried to get back into it but they're a good team."

Millard West starter Trent Helms went five innings to get the win. The sophomore left-hander scattered six hits and struck out five.

Millard South (16-6) ..... 000 033 0— 6 8 0

Millard West (20-3) ...... 005 500 x—10 9 4

W: Helms. L: Smith. 2B: MS, Derr. MW, Moore, Cozad, Fleck.

Millard West 9, Elkhorn South 5

The Wildcats advanced to the final, defeating the third-ranked Storm (14-6) in a game played at Elkhorn's Legion Field.

Elkhorn South loaded the bases with none out in the seventh and pushed across two runs but came up short.

Millard South 8, Omaha Creighton Prep 3

Starter JD Moffett picked up the win.

Millard South led 4-0 after two innings and broke the game open with a four-run sixth. Brody Jindra and Carson Derr had RBI singles in the inning.

The Junior Jays (13-11) scored three in the bottom of the sixth, with two coming home on a two-run double by Michael Burt.

Photos: Millard West defeats Millard South for Metro Conference baseball title