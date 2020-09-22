Millard West volleyball starts difficult week with sweep Omaha Westside

A tough week got off to a positive start Tuesday night for Millard West.
The Class A No. 4 Wildcats swept 10th-ranked Omaha Westside 25-12, 25-14, 25-20. Millard West plays at No. 6 Bellevue West on Thursday before competing in the rugged Weston Invitational this weekend at Papillion-La Vista.
“We wanted to start the week off on a winning note,’’ Wildcats coach Joe Wessel said. “We came out and played a solid match.’’
Wessel would get no argument from Warriors coach Korrine Bowers, who was impressed by what she saw.
“They were driving every serve they hit,’’ she said. “They totally took us out of our offense.’’
One player responsible for those strong serves was junior Lulu Ahl, who had four of the Wildcats’ eight aces. Two came in the first set as Millard West set the tone.
The visiting Wildcats led 8-3 and 20-11 before eventually winning the set on a kill by Ella Hazen. The junior finished with nine kills, two aces and two blocks.
“She plays libero on her club team,’’ Wessel said. “She’s an athletic player who takes big swings and makes big plays.’’
The second set was tied 7-7 when Millard West ran off the next four points, a stretch that included a pair of Hazen kills. Westside could get no closer than two, and the Wildcats won the last five points to capture the set.
The Warriors never led in the third set as Millard West continued to pour it on. Bowers called a timeout with her team trailing 11-7 but Hazen then delivered a pair of aces to put Westside down by six.
Sadie Millard and Elise Gilroy combined for the block on the final point to give the 12-3 Wildcats the sweep.
Maddie MacTaggart led Millard West with 11 kills while Gilroy had nine. Sophomore setter Skylar Walters, who moved into the starting lineup last week because of an injury, dished out 31 assists.
“She’s taking over,’’ Wessel said. “She did another nice job tonight.’’
Bowers agreed.
“That setter ran their offense really well,’’ the coach said. “Millard West is an athletic team, and I like the enthusiasm they show out there.’’
Samantha Laird paced Westside with 11 kills while Kensington TeKrony had nine and Madilyn Siebler eight. Senior setter Rachel Poppert had 24 assists.
“It’s a good start,’’ Wessel said. “Hopefully we can keep it going this week.’’
Millard West (12-3)............25 25 25
Omaha Westside (8-9).......12 14 20
MW (kills-aces-blocks): Sadie Millard 3-0-1, Ella Hazen 9-2-2, Maddie MacTaggart 11-0-1, Kylah Brewer 4-0-4, Elise Gilroy 9-1-1, Lulu Ahl 0-4-0, Skylar Walters 3-1-0.
OW: Gina Gage 0-0-1, Jocelyn Healy 0-2-0, Rachel Poppert 0-1-0, Madilyn Siebler 8-0-1, Samantha Laird 11-1-0, Kensington TeKrony 9-0-1.
Set assists: MW 34 (Walters 31, Ahl 2, MacTaggart 1); OW 27 (Poppert 24, Healy 2, Daniela Gologan 1).
All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350
