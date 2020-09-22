Millard West volleyball starts difficult week with sweep Omaha Westside

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tough week got off to a positive start Tuesday night for Millard West.

The Class A No. 4 Wildcats swept 10th-ranked Omaha Westside 25-12, 25-14, 25-20. Millard West plays at No. 6 Bellevue West on Thursday before competing in the rugged Weston Invitational this weekend at Papillion-La Vista.

“We wanted to start the week off on a winning note,’’ Wildcats coach Joe Wessel said. “We came out and played a solid match.’’

Wessel would get no argument from Warriors coach Korrine Bowers, who was impressed by what she saw.

“They were driving every serve they hit,’’ she said. “They totally took us out of our offense.’’

One player responsible for those strong serves was junior Lulu Ahl, who had four of the Wildcats’ eight aces. Two came in the first set as Millard West set the tone.

The visiting Wildcats led 8-3 and 20-11 before eventually winning the set on a kill by Ella Hazen. The junior finished with nine kills, two aces and two blocks.

“She plays libero on her club team,’’ Wessel said. “She’s an athletic player who takes big swings and makes big plays.’’