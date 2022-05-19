Millard West wins Class A state baseball championship

Millard South climbed an Everest-sized hill Thursday night in the Class A state tournament final, but in the end it wasn't quite enough.

AJ Tauber broke the Patriots' hearts with a walk-off solo home run in the seventh inning as Millard West posted a wild 11-10 victory.

The Wildcats had frittered away a nine-run lead and trailed 10-9 after Cam Kozeal belted a grand slam in the sixth. Millard West tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Rice Whitaker.

After the Patriots went down in order in the seventh, Tauber led off the bottom of the inning. The No. 9 batter in the order drove the first pitch over the left-field wall, bringing a stunning end to the game played in front of a big crowd at UNO's Tal Anderson Field.

"I'd been swinging the bat pretty well all game," Tauber said. "It just came down to the moment."

That moment was perhaps unexpected from the player who hit his first two career homers at any level in the district final.

"He hadn't come close to hitting a home run in batting practice before those two," Millard West coach Steve Frey said. "But with this wind blowing out tonight, anything was possible."

Before that blast, the Wildcats faced the prospect of perhaps blowing the biggest lead ever in a championship game. But tying the game in the sixth and ending it in the seventh flipped that script.

"We were just trying to hold on," Frey said. "But even when we fell behind, we know that we're never out of the game."

The Wildcats, who had defeated Lincoln East earlier in the day to reach the final, rode that momentum into the final. Millard West struck for eight first-inning runs, threatening to turn the game into a laugher.

The inning was highlighted by a three-run homer from Whitaker and a two-run single by Avery Moore. Dylan Driessen, Drew Borner and Korey Cozad also had RBIs for the Wildcats, last year's state runners-up.

That advantage grew to 9-0 in the second inning on an RBI triple by Tauber. But this game was far from over, and the Patriots started to chip away at that deficit in the fourth.

Millard South plated four in an inning that began with a triple from Brayden Smith. A two-run single by Braden Cannon in the fifth made it 9-6 before Kozeal — a Vanderbilt recruit — launched his grand slam to right-center field.

Frey said a loss to the Patriots in last year's final helped provide the motivation Thursday night.

"We had a photo in our dugout of their (championship) dogpile," Frey said. "We hadn't forgotten."

This time, it was the Wildcats who got to enjoy that dogpile. And their second title in three seasons.

Millard South (26-10)....000 424 0—10 5 0

Millard West (31-6).......810 001 1—11 12 2

W: Driessen. L: Grady. 3B: MS Smith; MW, Fleck. HR: MS, Kozeal; MW, Whitaker, Tauber.

