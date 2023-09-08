ASHLAND, Neb. — The winners gave the new Platte River Rumble at Mahoney State Park positive reviews.

“I love this course,’’ Jack Witte of Millard West said. “The ground has nice footing. The wide-open spaces are good for a large pack.

“The elevation of the course, being very level, makes for a fast course. I personally love it and I think the meet has a lot of potential in the future, especially if more big names start showing up.”

Girls winner Mia Murray of Lincoln East said she hasn’t run on many courses like Mahoney.

“It’s a college course. It’s something new, something exciting we get to do,’’ she said. “It’s what I hope the future holds for me.”

The Omaha Sports Commission’s foray into cross country began last year with a college meet at Mahoney, which will be Oct. 13 this year.

Lindsay Toussant Brown, the commission’s executive director, said Friday’s meet was four years in the planning. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been supportive, she said, smoothing the course and planting grasses on it.

She anticipates the high school meet coming back next year with a two-day event so all races can be run in the morning. Start times originally were set for later in the day, but the first of eight races began at 8:30 a.m.

The final entry count was 2,029, almost triple the 600 first anticipated. It could have been more, Toussant said, from team entries that came in too late.

Only the eight-division University of Nebraska at Kearney meet, Sept. 25 this year at Kearney Country Club, has more high school runners than the four-division Rumble.

Witte, a senior, outlunged Riley Boonstra of Norris at the finish line as both finished in 15:05.

“It was a very aggressive finish,’’ he said. “I looked around and saw four guys next to me and knew I was going to have to put down something fast in order to create a little bit of a gap,

“I saw Riley Boonstra’s 55-second last lap at state track. I knew he was going to do that, so I was hoping to go hard and hoping to hang on the last 200 meters.”

Murray had it easier, finishing more than five seconds ahead of the Omaha Westside duo of Claire White and 2020 state champion Stella Miner with her time of 17:50.

Two-time Class B champion Norris finished two points ahead of five-time Class A champion Lincoln East for the large-school girls team title. Kendal Zavala was fifth and Ellie Thomas eighth for Norris.

Dennis Chapman was third, lowering his school-record time by 16 seconds to 15:09, and Jacob Finney ninth for Omaha Creighton Prep, which won the large-school boys title 76-133 over Papillion-La Vista South.

Prep was coming off a win at the 45-team Augustana Twilight regional meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, last week.

In the small-school division, Plattsmouth swept the individual titles with Mallory Robbins in girls and Elijah Dix in boys. Team champions Columbus Scotus in girls and Elkhorn Mount Michael in boys each had three top-10 finishers.

Large-school girls: Norris 66, Lincoln East 68, Millard West 101, Elkhorn North 106, Papillion-La Vista South 149, Omaha Westside 155, Lincoln Southwest 197, Millard North 214, Lincoln Pius X 247, Millard South 272, Omaha Skutt 301, Lincoln Southeast 333, Gretna 375, Ogallala 411, Lincoln Northeast 433, Omaha Burke 462, Omaha Westview 488.

Individuals: 1, Mia Murray, Lincoln East, 17:49.89. 2, Claire White, Westside, 17:55.15. 3, Stella Miner, Westside, 17:56.31. 4, Kaitlyn Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 18:10.43. 5, Kendall Zavala, Norris, 18:18.68. 6, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 18:30.62. 7, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 18:38.00. 8, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 18:39.10. 9, Ella Ford, Elkhorn North, 18:40.54. 10, Leah Robinson, Elkhorn North, 18:54.51.

Large-school boys: Omaha Creighton Prep 76, Papillion-La Vista South 133, Lincoln East 138, Lincoln Pius X 144, Omaha Westside 168, Norris 178, Lincoln Southwest 210, Lincoln Christian, Millard West 227, Omaha Skutt 243, Lincoln Southeast 258, Gretna 278, Millard North 279, Millard South 301, Omaha Burke 400, Gretna East 423, Omaha Westview 510, Lincoln Northeast 531, Omaha Bryan 590.

Individuals: 1, Jack Witte, Millard West, 15:04.13. 2, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 15:04.21. 3, Dennis Chapman, Prep, 15:08.33. 4, Max Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 15:21.71. 5, Dalton Heller, Millard South, 15:22.24. 6, Braden Lofquest, Gretna East, 15:24.63. 7, Conor Gross, Omaha Westside, 15:31.92. 8, Jayden Wall, Westside, 15:38.37. 9, Jacob Finney, Prep, 15:42.25. 10, Gavin Luthi, Gretna, 15:44.00

Small-school girls: Columbus Scotus 37, Omaha Duchesne 51, Lincoln Christian 55, Douglas County West 67, Plattsmouth 70, Waverly 116, Gretna East 116, Lincoln Northwest 128, Fort Calhoun 137, Columbus Lakeview 174, Ashland-Greenwood 190, Holdrege 216, Ralston 222, Crete 247

1, Mallory Robbins, Plattsmouth, 19:44.7. 2, Maggie Lickteig, Omaha Duchesne, 20:29.1. 3, Hannah Heinrich, Scotus, 20:32.0. 4, Emilyn Kavan, Scotus, 20:32.4. 5, Lillie Benes, Waverly, 20:35.3. 6, Raeann Massey, Fort Calhoun, 20:45.1. 7, Mary Faltys, Scotus, 20:48.9. 8, Addi Strong, Douglas County West, 21:05.1. 9, Riley Dallmann, Lincoln Christian, 21:06.2. 10, Sawyer Benne, Lincoln Lutheran, 21:11.1.,

Small-school boys: Elkhorn Mount Michael 29, Plattsmouth 30, Fort Calhoun 50, Syracuse 60, Holdrege 78, Douglas County West 142, Columbus Scotus 144, Lincoln Lutheran 145, Crete 175, Columbus Lakeview 193, Ashland-Greenwood 196, Waverly 237, Ralston 245, Yutan 255, Nebraska City 290