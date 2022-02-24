Millard West's Lainey Woodward wins girls state 1-meter diving title

LINCOLN — The gymnast-turned-diver became a state champion Thursday at the girls state 1-meter diving championships.

Millard West senior Lainey Woodward overcame a shaky performance on her fourth dive before gradually pulling away over her final seven dives to post a winning 11-dive score of 478.20 points.

That performance puts Woodward at No. 7 on The World-Herald’s all-time 1-meter diving chart. Only scores from the state diving meet are considered for the all-time list.

Woodward has been diving for only four years after spending 10 years as a gymnast. Woodward said after receiving her gold medal that she was glad she made the change.

“It’s nice to see my hard work has paid off for everything,” Woodward said. “I’ve really worked on raising the degree of difficulty on my dives and adding flips or twists and changing positions.”

Sophomore Sally McClellan of the Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli co-op finished second with 418.05 points. Lincoln Southeast freshman Eve Nelson pulled away in the final five dives to win a tight race for third place with 391.95 points.

Omaha Burke junior Macy Santoni, who entered the competition at the Devaney Center natatorium as the No. 11 seed, started strong and finished fourth with a score of 376.95. Santoni led after the first two dives, was second after four dives and still led Nelson in third place at the first break.

Almost everyone in the top five had a dive they’d like to have back in the opening round of five dives. For Woodward it was her fourth dive. That’s when she said the pressure of being the top seed at the state meet caught up to her.

“I think my nerves took over and I tried to be perfect,” Woodward said. “It was building during my first three dives because I was trying to live up to the expectations of being the favorite.”

One of the things that helped the Iowa commit calm down were text messages from four-time state champion Megan Carter of Omaha Marian who was texting Woodward from Bloomington, Indiana. That’s where Carter is completing her first season competing for the Hoosiers.

Woodward bounced back on her final dive before the first break, scoring 48.75 points to take her overall five-dive score to 198.15.

She then built a nice cushion over the next three dives to take a 25.5-point lead — 322.80-297.30 — over McClellan heading into the final three dives. Woodward's best dive was a reverse that netted her 43.35 points on her sixth dive.

Included in that total were three 9’s, one 8.5 and two 8’s from the judges. Those high scores surprised even Woodward when she checked the scoreboard.

“I’ve only had 9’s once before,” Woodward said. “I knew when I went up for the dive that it would be a good one. I felt a lot more confidence in all my dives after that, and that’s one of my favorite dives.”

Her victory Thursday also completes four years of appearances on the medal stand. As a freshman, she finished eighth in 2019 (353.95) before vaulting to second place her sophomore season with a 431.70.

Though she finished fourth in 2021, Woodward still posted her career-best state meet score of 464.30 before reaching the top step and once more posting a career high in her final high school competition.

The boys diving competition begins at 2 p.m.

Results

1, Lainey Woodward, Millard West, 478.20 (No. 7 all-time). 2, Sally McClellen, Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia/Mercy/Roncalli, 418.05. 3, Eve Nelson, Lincoln Southeast, 391.95. 4, Macy Santoni, Omaha Burke, 376.95. 5, Nettie Knapton, Omaha Marian, 375.55. 6, Caroline Phelan, Lincoln Pius X, 366.40. 7, Novalee Schmit, Lincoln High, 357.10. 8, Emily Sutter, Elkhorn, 352.90.

