Mitchell Deer and Sidney take it 'one event at a time' on way to Class B boys title

Sidney ran with a Deer to its first Class B boys track title since 2015.

The Red Raiders got an all-class gold-medal leading time from Mitchell Deer in the 400 on Thursday to join Elkhorn North’s girls as team champions at Burke Stadium.

Sidney beat Waverly and Elkhorn North was ahead of Eastern Midlands Conference foe Bennington.

“We knew we had a strong team from the get-go,” Deer said. “We’ve been working for this all season and it was just one event at a time because we knew we had a chance at it.”

Deer and the Red Raiders finished with 66 points, 14 ahead of Waverly. For Deer, who finished first in the 400 (49.42) and led Sidney’s 3,200 relay to victory on Wednesday (7:56.63), it didn't come easily, but it caps off a strong senior season.

“During the second lap of the 800 I kind of felt something in my foot and I finished the race and found two huge blisters,” he said. “I almost thought I was done for the day and I didn’t think I had a chance for the 400, but I kept consistent and got my goal.”

That goal was winning a state championship.

Elkhorn North won with 10th graders. The sophomore quartet of Britt Prince, Grace Heaney, Morgan Sachs and Sydney Stodden stole the show. The four won the 1,600 with a time of 3:59.95, while Prince (800) and Stodden (400) also won individual races.

“We just work so hard in practice,” Stodden said. “We get along so well together and I just love running with them.”

Arlington’s Kailynn Gubbels and Bennington’s Kennedy Wade went into the record books. Wade with a Class B-record 24.71 showing in the 200 and Gubbels in the 100 hurdles. The Arlington senior improved on her Class B meet record from last year with a 14.54. She doubled with a win in the 300 hurdles.

Aurora’s Gage Griffith defended his Class B title in the boys discus after winning the shot on Wednesday. Griffith finished with 168-11, just ahead of Columbus Lakeview’s Landon Ternus (167-10). However, the Wyoming commit isn’t in all-class or gold medal contention.

“It wasn’t my best day and honestly, I wasn’t really happy with the marks. But it was good enough to get the win,” he said. “The senior year pressure is a different one and something I’m really not used to. Last year I had the mentality of I have nothing to lose and this year I did have something to lose and people wanted to be in my position. Not my best day, but I’ll take two wins and I’m happy to be (a state champion) again.”

Similar to several of the other athletes, it was quite the rewarding feeling stepping off the podium one last time Thursday afternoon. Especially going out on top.

“It’s been a lot of work, a lot of time and a lot of practice,” Griffith said. “But it means a lot that it all came together today out here. My freshman year wasn’t the greatest, but honestly, COVID was a blessing in disguise for me. A lot of training, a lot of technique work for me and it kind of shot me into my junior year.

“So to think about what has happened the last few years and to end on a high note, it means a lot.”​

