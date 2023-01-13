Molly Van Seggern sets records, pilots champion relay teams in Millard North Invitational

Once the goggles came off Friday night, Molly Von Seggern couldn’t disguise the surprise at the time she had just posted in her final race of the Millard North girls invitational.

The scoreboard lit up with a time of 55.99 after the University of Nevada recruit touched first in the 100-yard backstroke, a mark that is the first of her career on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 charts in any event.

Von Seggern now belongs to an exclusive group of Nebraska girls high school swimmers with that performance. In addition to landing at No. 5 on the all-time backstroke list, the Millard North senior also became just the fifth female in state history to post a time under 56 seconds in the event.

It was the final swim of an outstanding meet for Von Seggern. She also set the meet record in the 100 butterfly with a 55.66 that moved her from No. 4 to No. 1 on the season leaders list as she dropped 1.73 seconds.

“I’m really enjoying this season so far,” Von Seggern said. “My teammates are really pushing me to be my best. We all have been giving each other really good support throughout the whole process. We’ve been pushing each other, training hard and now we’re looking forward to the next week.”

That emphasis on teamwork showed up strongest in the relays. Von Seggern helped pilot a pair of Mustangs relays that set meet records and moved to the top of the season leaders charts.

Both relay quartets — the 200 medley and 200 freestyle — took down records posted by Omaha Marian that stood for 20 year. It was the same four girls — Von Seggern, Ella Petrick, Shriya Samanta and Mimi McLeay — who swam a leg in both races.

The 200 medley team won in 1:48.26 to better the Marian mark of 1:49.58 from 2003. The 200 free relay squad won in 1:38.09, taking 0.31 seconds off the previous standard by Marian ’03.

Lincoln East won the team title with 313 points, with the host Mustangs finishing second with a total of 231.5 points.

The Spartans won the 400 free relay in 3:41.21. Avari Wischhof was East’s lone individual event winner as she led the field in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.44.

This Millard North meet was Von Seggern’s first and last as a Mustang after she transferred from Omaha Marian for her senior year of school.

“It was a new experience for me and it was a lot of fun,” Von Seggern said. “The team energy was good and the atmosphere was fun.”

Von Seggern said the help she’s been getting from Mustangs coach Andy Cunningham has been helping her go faster than she thought she could go at the midway point of the season. Even at the beginning of the season, when she first bettered the previous school record, Von Seggern wasn’t convinced she could keep dropping times.

“We had talked about it and I said, ‘I can’t do that right now,’” Von Seggern said. “Leading up to that, he just kept telling me I could do it and don’t back down from a challenge. You can’t be afraid to do your best.”

While there is still work to be done, Von Seggern believes she is on the right path for the postseason meet in mid- and late February.

“I think I’m on the right path,” Von Seggern said. “I just need to do more training and keep working on the small things. I’m feeling really good about it, and I’m excited for what’s to come for Metro’s and state.”

Team scoring

Lincoln East 313, Millard North 231.5, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 190.5, Lincoln Southeast 141, Millard West 136, Norfolk 122, Elkhorn 115, Gretna 63, Omaha Central 37, Columbus 16, Bellevue West 16, Lincoln Pius X 8.

Event winners

200-yard medley relay: Millard North (Molly Von Seggern, Ella Petrick, Shriya Samanta, Mimi McLeay), 1:48.26 (meet record, betters 1:49.58 by Omaha Marian, 2003). 200 freestyle: Avari Wischhof, LE, 1:58.44. 200 individual medley: Natalya Woods, LSE, 2:09.97. 50 freestyle: Samanta, 24.66. 1-meter diving: Kate Stoltenberg, MW, 433.85 points. 100 butterfly: Von Seggern, 56.66 (meet record, betters 56.94 by Hannah Hailu, MN, 2020). 100 freestyle: Leah Erlbacher, PLV, 54.86. 500 freestyle: Woods, 5:23.83. 200 freestyle relay: Millard North (Von Seggern, Samanta, Petrick, McLeay), 1:38.09 (meet record, betters 1:38.40 by Omaha Marian, 2003). 100 backstroke: Von Seggern, 55.99 (No. 5 all-time, meet record, betters 57.52 by Miranda Shald, MN, 2000). 100 breaststroke: Petrick, 1:05.10. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln East (Wischhof, Kate Ost, Savannah Denker, Avery Smith), 3:41.21.

