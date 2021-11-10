More than 90 Nebraska high school athletes sign with Division I colleges

More than 90 high school seniors in Nebraska signed national letters of intent Wednesday for NCAA Division I sports.
At least 27 are going to college for volleyball, with 13 in softball, 12 in baseball, 10 in soccer and nine in basketball.
In volleyball, Elkhorn South had five signers: Estella Zatechka (Missouri), Kylie Weeks (Arkansas), Katie Galligan (Wichita State), Mia Mroczek (Loyola of Baltimore and Madi Woodin (South Dakota).
In the Big Ten will be future Huskers Maisie Boesiger of Norris and Bekka Allick of Waverly and Iowa signee Harlei Cole of Papillion-La Vista South. To the Big 12 will be Elmwood-Murdock’s Brenna Schmidt and Papio South’s Ava LeGrand to Kansas State) and Howells-Dodge’s Ellie Baumert to Texas Tech. Big East schools picked up Gretna’s Skylar McCune (Creighton) and Lincoln Lutheran’s Katelynn Oxley (DePaul).
In the Southeastern Conference will be Zatecha, Weeks, Superior’s Shayla Meyer (Mississippi) and Omaha Central’s Ital Lopuyo (Texas A&M).
Millard North’s Jasen Green signing with Creighton and Grand Island’s Isaac Traudt with Virginia topped the men’s basketball list. Omaha Central guard Jayden went with Loyola of Chicago, Lincoln Pius X twins Jack and Sam Hastreiter with South Dakota State and North Dakota State, respectively, and Omaha Creighton Prep’s Luke Jungers with UNO.
Fremont’s Taylor McCabe (Iowa), Bellevue West’s Taryn Wharton (Northern Iowa) and Central’s Aniah Wayne (Northern Colorado) signed their letters of intent for women’s basketball.
Among the baseball players signing were Taden Bell of Columbus with Coastal Carolina, Tyler Fay of Grand Island with Alabama, Dalton Margo of Omaha Westside with Missouri. NU signed Hayden Lewis of Yutan, Brandon Lundquist of Millard North and Nate Moquin of Millard South. Creighton’s instate signers were Ben Ayala of Elkhorn and Robert O’Malley of Prep.
Power Five conference signers in softball were Ashley Smetter of Lincoln Southwest (NU), Omaha Skutt twins Lauren and Hannah Camenzind (Arkansas), Skutt pitcher Ruby Meylan (Washington)
Virginia’s wrestling team signed Garrett Grice of Bellevue East and Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista. Nebraska wrestling picked up Antrell Taylor of Millard South.
From the strongest class of girls golfers in recent years, Westside’s Kaitlyn Hanna signed with Iowa, Millard North’s Katie Ruge with Kansas and Lincoln Southwest’s Kate Strickland with Oral Roberts. Arlington high jumper Kailynn Gubbels is going to Iowa State.
Also signing with NU were Gretna’s Colby Erdkamp in track and cross country, Lauren Homecille of Papillion-La Vista in gymnastics and Lauryn Anglim and Ella Guyott of Papio and Emma Prososki of Marian in women’s soccer. Creighton got Gretna’s Ensley Frame in softball and Prep’s Zach Kuo in men’s tennis.
UNO’s other signers were Kayla Hassler of Lincoln Southwest, Breena Whitaker of Omaha Skutt and Lauren Schmidt of Papio in soccer, Kali Jurgensmeier of Wahoo Neumann in volleyball, Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn North in golf and Olivia Dendinger of Papio, Joslyn Jacobs of Wisner-Pilger and Luke Muse of Prep in swimming.