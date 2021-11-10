More than 90 Nebraska high school athletes sign with Division I colleges

More than 90 high school seniors in Nebraska signed national letters of intent Wednesday for NCAA Division I sports.

At least 27 are going to college for volleyball, with 13 in softball, 12 in baseball, 10 in soccer and nine in basketball.

In volleyball, Elkhorn South had five signers: Estella Zatechka (Missouri), Kylie Weeks (Arkansas), Katie Galligan (Wichita State), Mia Mroczek (Loyola of Baltimore and Madi Woodin (South Dakota).

In the Big Ten will be future Huskers Maisie Boesiger of Norris and Bekka Allick of Waverly and Iowa signee Harlei Cole of Papillion-La Vista South. To the Big 12 will be Elmwood-Murdock’s Brenna Schmidt and Papio South’s Ava LeGrand to Kansas State) and Howells-Dodge’s Ellie Baumert to Texas Tech. Big East schools picked up Gretna’s Skylar McCune (Creighton) and Lincoln Lutheran’s Katelynn Oxley (DePaul).

In the Southeastern Conference will be Zatecha, Weeks, Superior’s Shayla Meyer (Mississippi) and Omaha Central’s Ital Lopuyo (Texas A&M).