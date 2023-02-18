Miles Anderson might be the future of Millard South wrestling.

The junior isn’t half bad in the present either.

Anderson put the bow on an impressive campaign with a pin in the Class A 126-pound championship match on Saturday, his second state title in as many seasons with the Patriots.

“He’s the most exciting kid out there today,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said.

That’s high praise considering the now five-time Class A team champions matched a Class A record with individual golds on the day, rolling to a new state tournament scoring record.

Thus is life on 144th and Q.

Anderson may not have gotten the headlines that teammate — and world champion — Joel Adams did much of the season. But there wasn’t a Patriot that scored more points than the 29.5 that Anderson tallied over the weekend.

“He’s impossible to score on and he’s always pushing the pace,” Olson said. “He’s always trying to score points. THat’s what makes him good, he never settles for being up by four points. He’s always going to make it six or eight or ten.”

That’s exactly what he did on Saturday, racking up five takedowns through three minutes of wrestling before eventually finishing Joshua Shaner of Lincoln East with a second-period pin.

“It was easier,” Anderson said of state title No. 2. “The environment, it didn’t get to me as much. I was super nervous last year.”

In eight career matches at the state tournament, Anderson now has seven pins and a technical fall. None of those have reached the third period.

“Just overall, I think he’s more confident,” Olson said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that’s improved for him, is his confidence.

“His top game is so good. He can ride guys out and turn them, which is going to help him at the next level.”

Speaking of the next level, Anderson is already hearing from some of the big boys in Division I wrestling. Asked if he had a dream school, he said he’s open “as long as it’s decently close to home.”

Two more years in the red and blue come first, though.

Anderson said he’s looking forward to leading the Patriots with the departure of Adams and fellow gold medalist Aiden Robertson.

“Filling in some pretty big shoes,” Anderson said. “It’ll just make me better.”

All three of his losses in a 50-3 season were to nationally-ranked opponents — two out of state and a 5-0 decision to Bennington senior Kael Lauridsen, who finished off his career with a fourth state title on Saturday.

Most of those 50 came by pin or tech fall. The latter, both Anderson and his coach say, is more his style.

“I just love working on stuff,” Anderson said.

Spoken like a true future star.

“You can’t slow him down,” Olson said. “Once he gets on a roll, it’s like butter.”

Photos: 2023 Nebraska state wrestling championship matches