Miles Anderson might be the future of Millard South wrestling.
The junior isn’t half bad in the present either.
Anderson put the bow on an impressive campaign with a pin in the Class A 126-pound championship match on Saturday, his second state title in as many seasons with the Patriots.
“He’s the most exciting kid out there today,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said.
That’s high praise considering the now five-time Class A team champions matched a Class A record with individual golds on the day, rolling to a new state tournament scoring record.
Thus is life on 144th and Q.
Anderson may not have gotten the headlines that teammate — and world champion — Joel Adams did much of the season. But there wasn’t a Patriot that scored more points than the 29.5 that Anderson tallied over the weekend.
“He’s impossible to score on and he’s always pushing the pace,” Olson said. “He’s always trying to score points. THat’s what makes him good, he never settles for being up by four points. He’s always going to make it six or eight or ten.”
That’s exactly what he did on Saturday, racking up five takedowns through three minutes of wrestling before eventually finishing Joshua Shaner of Lincoln East with a second-period pin.
“It was easier,” Anderson said of state title No. 2. “The environment, it didn’t get to me as much. I was super nervous last year.”
In eight career matches at the state tournament, Anderson now has seven pins and a technical fall. None of those have reached the third period.
“Just overall, I think he’s more confident,” Olson said. “I think that’s the biggest thing that’s improved for him, is his confidence.
“His top game is so good. He can ride guys out and turn them, which is going to help him at the next level.”
Speaking of the next level, Anderson is already hearing from some of the big boys in Division I wrestling. Asked if he had a dream school, he said he’s open “as long as it’s decently close to home.”
Two more years in the red and blue come first, though.
Anderson said he’s looking forward to leading the Patriots with the departure of Adams and fellow gold medalist Aiden Robertson.
“Filling in some pretty big shoes,” Anderson said. “It’ll just make me better.”
All three of his losses in a 50-3 season were to nationally-ranked opponents — two out of state and a 5-0 decision to Bennington senior Kael Lauridsen, who finished off his career with a fourth state title on Saturday.
Most of those 50 came by pin or tech fall. The latter, both Anderson and his coach say, is more his style.
“I just love working on stuff,” Anderson said.
Spoken like a true future star.
“You can’t slow him down,” Olson said. “Once he gets on a roll, it’s like butter.”
Photos: 2023 Nebraska state wrestling championship matches
Millard South's Miles Anderson, left, walks away after pinning Lincoln East's Joshua Shaner during the Class A state final 126 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Southwest's Hunter Jacobsen, wrestles on top of Omaha Central's Darrelle Bonam Jr. during the state Class A 120 final pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The finals for state with the 106 pound matches on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Thayer Central's Triston Wells celebrates pinning Pleasanton's Gatlin Krepela during the Class D state final 120 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnson County Central's Jocelyn Prado, top, celebrates ber pin of Lincoln East's Mileena Notaro for the state final 100 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnson County Central's Jocelyn Prado, top, tires to pin Lincoln East's Mileena Notaro during the state final 100 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Miles Anderson, left, wrestles Lincoln East's Joshua Shaner during the Class A state final 126 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Miles Anderson takes downLincoln East's Joshua Shaner during the Class A state final 126 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Hershey's Ethan Elliott is introduced before he wrestles Crofton/Bloomfield's Robbie Fisher during the Class C state final 120 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sutherland's Grady Dempcy is introduced before he takes on David City Aquinas's Grady Romshek for the Class D during the state final 106 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Columbus's Caydn Kucera, left, tries to escape the grasp of Millard South's Logan Glynn during the Class A state final 138 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Plainview's Kyler Mosel, top wrestles David City Aquinas Jakob Kavan during the Class D state final 138 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Addeline Graser, left, wrestles Ralston's Dylen Ritchey during the state final 135 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Addeline Graser, bottom, wrestles Ralston's Dylen Ritchey during the state final 135 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen celebrates after defeating O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final to win his fourth state title at the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen celebrates after defeating O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final to win his fourth state title at the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen celebrates after defeating O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final to win his fourth state title at the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen celebrates with his family after defeating O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final to win his fourth state title at the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen wrestles O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen wrestles O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South’s Kiernan Meink (left) wrestles Omaha Bryan’s Abdirahman Unle during their Class A 106-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South’s Kiernan Meink (right) wrestles Omaha Bryan’s Abdirahman Unle during their Class A 106-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz (top) wrestles Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane during their Class C 113-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz celebrates after defeating Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane in their Class C 113-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Ayden Wintz celebrates after defeating Gordon-Rushville’s Ashton Dane in their Class C 113-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Kelby Coufal jumps into the arms of Coach Roy Emory after defeating Elkhorn Valley's Mavrick Hagemann during the Class D state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Kelby Coufal tries to escape from Elkhorn Valley's Mavrick Hagemann during the Class D state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams bows after defeating Omaha Central's Kevin Boston during the Class A state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Joel Adams, left, wrestles Omaha Central's Kevin Boston during the Class A state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas's Kelby Coufal jumps into the arms of Coach Roy Emory after defeating Elkhorn Valley's Mavrick Hagemann during the Class D state final 145 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Michael J. Myers celebrates a win over Millard South's Henry Reilly for the Class A state final 160 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The crowd reacts as Omaha Westside's Michael J. Myers, right, pulls ahead late against Millard South's Henry Reilly, during the Class A state final 160 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Henry Reilly, left, wrestles Omaha Westside's Michael J. Myers during the Class A state final 160 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Grant Moraski, left, wrestles Millard South's Aiden Robertson, right, during the Class A state final 170 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester, top, tries to pin Thayer Central's Gunner Mumford during the Class D state final 170 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Noah Blair, grabs the foot of Papillion-LaVista's Coleton Haggin during the Class A state final 182 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer celebrates his win over Fullerton's Brett Bridger during the Class D state final 182 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Afftynn Stusse celebrates with her coaches after defeating South Sioux City’s Madelynn Bohnet in their 105-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Afftynn Stusse reacts after defeating South Sioux City’s Madelynn Bohnet in their 105-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen’s family and friends celebrate after he scored points against O’Neill’s John Alden in their Class B 126-pound final at the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman hugs Raymond Central’s Sophia Shultz after winning their 115-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman flips her coach after defeating Raymond Central’s Sophia Shultz in their 115-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Afftynn Stusse celebrates after defeating South Sioux City’s Madelynn Bohnet in their 105-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek’s Afftynn Stusse celebrates after defeating South Sioux City’s Madelynn Bohnet in their 105-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Cade Ziola (right) wrestles Scottsbluff’s Frankie Trevino during their Class B 170-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Cade Ziola (top) celebrates as he defeats Scottsbluff’s Frankie Trevino in their Class B 170-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Cade Ziola (right) wrestles Scottsbluff’s Frankie Trevino during their Class B 170-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Cade Ziola (top) wrestles Scottsbluff’s Frankie Trevino during their Class B 170-pound final during the NSAA State Wrestling championships in Omaha on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caeden Olin , back, wrestles Grand Island's Justyce Hostetler during the Class A state final 195 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
South Sioux City's Melissa De la Torre tries to pin Grand Island's Brythany Espino during the state final 235 pound match on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
