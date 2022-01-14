Most high school athletic events in Omaha area postponed due to weather

Most Omaha-area basketball games for Friday were postponed because of forecasts for ice and snow.

The Metro Conference canceled its dual-team wrestling tournament at UNO’s Sapp Fieldhouse, a victim of the weather for the third consecutive year. The traditional Metro individual tournament remains scheduled for Saturday at Sapp.

Millard North rescheduled its boys swimming meet to Saturday at 10 a.m., combining it with the already scheduled girls meet.

Metro girls-boys doubleheaders already rescheduled are Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South, to Feb. 1; Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista, to Tuesday; and Omaha Bryan at Omaha Northwest, to Feb. 2. Bellevue East’s boys will visit Omaha Creighton Prep on Tuesday.

In the Eastern Midlands Conference, Waverly girls and boys will be at Bennington on Monday.​

