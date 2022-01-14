 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Most high school athletic events in Omaha area postponed due to weather
0 Comments
topical
ATHLETICS

Most high school athletic events in Omaha area postponed due to weather

  • 0

Most Omaha-area basketball games for Friday were postponed because of forecasts for ice and snow.

The Metro Conference canceled its dual-team wrestling tournament at UNO’s Sapp Fieldhouse, a victim of the weather for the third consecutive year. The traditional Metro individual tournament remains scheduled for Saturday at Sapp.

Millard North rescheduled its boys swimming meet to Saturday at 10 a.m., combining it with the already scheduled girls meet.

Metro girls-boys doubleheaders already rescheduled are Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South, to Feb. 1; Omaha Westside at Papillion-La Vista, to Tuesday; and Omaha Bryan at Omaha Northwest, to Feb. 2. Bellevue East’s boys will visit Omaha Creighton Prep on Tuesday.

In the Eastern Midlands Conference, Waverly girls and boys will be at Bennington on Monday.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert