Most Metro Conference schools ready to practice, but OPS still uncertain

The chairman of the Metro Conference athletic directors board said Wednesday that “everybody right now” is starting fall sports practices Monday.

But with the seven OPS high schools, that seems to be shaky.

According to board chairman Chad Zimmerman of Millard North, OPS district-wide athlete director Steve Eubanks said as of now, OPS is planning as if it will go Monday.

“Does he know if that’s going to stand? He does not," Zimmerman said. "He doesn’t have any direction of anything other than that."

Tuesday night at the OPS board meeting, Superintendent Cheryl Logan cast doubt on her schools starting on time.

“We do not currently have a decision," Logan said. “We want to give it as much time as possible. We have a lot of rocks to move just to have children in seats next week and that’s kind of where we are.

“I’m sure that’s not what families want, but I don’t know if anybody at this table would feel that they were prepared to give an answer. Based on what we heard here tonight, and the feedback we’ve gotten, I think if the answer were to come out (tonight) it would not be what they wanted.”