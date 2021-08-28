Mount Michael's Gavin Forster wins No. 1 singles at Elkhorn Invitational

Solid serving helped make Gavin Forster's debut at No. 1 singles a success.

Forster won a pair of extended service games after he broke Seaton's serve to take a 4-2 lead. Seaton, who finished third at state last season, had break-point opportunities in each of Forster's next two service games, but Forster held to stay in front.

"I had a couple of super-long serve games," Forster said. "Winning those long games was big for my confidence and breaking down his."

Forster eventually won his final service game to close out the match.

"Putting in first serves was really key because (Seaton) was definitely returning my second serves way better than my first," Forster said.

Forster has taken over Mount Michael's No. 1 singles spot after two-time state champion Isaac Gart graduated. Forster previously attended Omaha Creighton Prep and was state runner-up at No. 2 singles as a sophomore.

Now he's making the transition to a new school and a new spot in the lineup.

"I like the team and my coach, they're an energetic group to be around," he said. "It's been fun at practices."