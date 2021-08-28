Mount Michael's Gavin Forster wins No. 1 singles at Elkhorn Invitational

Solid serving helped make Gavin Forster's debut at No. 1 singles a success.
Forster won a pair of extended service games after he broke Seaton's serve to take a 4-2 lead. Seaton, who finished third at state last season, had break-point opportunities in each of Forster's next two service games, but Forster held to stay in front.
"I had a couple of super-long serve games," Forster said. "Winning those long games was big for my confidence and breaking down his."
Forster eventually won his final service game to close out the match.
"Putting in first serves was really key because (Seaton) was definitely returning my second serves way better than my first," Forster said.
Forster has taken over Mount Michael's No. 1 singles spot after two-time state champion Isaac Gart graduated. Forster previously attended Omaha Creighton Prep and was state runner-up at No. 2 singles as a sophomore.
Now he's making the transition to a new school and a new spot in the lineup.
"I like the team and my coach, they're an energetic group to be around," he said. "It's been fun at practices."
Both of Mount Michael's doubles teams also reached Saturday's finals, but Elkhorn South won both of those matches. Elkhorn South's Emery Witters also won No. 2 singles, and every win was important for the Storm as they edged Mount Michael 44-43 for the team title. Skutt was third with 39.
"Being this is our first time against any competition, I'm pretty impressed," Storm first-year coach Shaun McMahon said. "I'm pretty proud how they played."
Max Jordan and Hayden Kelberlau pulled away for an 8-3 win in the No. 1 doubles final, while Gabe Jordan and Tanuskh Sharma won the last three games to defeat Mount Michael 8-4 in the No. 2 doubles final.
Results
Team scores: Elkhorn South 44, Elkhorn Mount Michael 43, Omaha Skutt 39, Gretna 26, Beatrice 22, Elkhorn 18, Columbus 14, Omaha Roncalli 10.
Top four individuals: No. 1 singles: 1, Gavin Forster, EMM, def. Robert Seaton, OS, 8-5. 3, Andrew Nelson, ES, def. Carson Saathoff, B. No. 2 singles: 1, Emery Witters, ES, def. Avelino Hanmer, OS, 9-7. 3, Sam Lund, EMM, def. Ethan Highley, G, 8-3. No. 1 doubles: 1, Max Jordan-Hayden Kelberlau, ES, def. Ethan Pentel-Will Mallisee, EMM, 8-3. 3, Xander Churchill-Gavin Brummund, OS, def. Scott Riddell-Lawson Clevenger, Elk, 8-4. No. 2 doubles: 1, Gabe Jordan-Tanuskh Sharma, ES, def. Colin Eich-Eric Capps, EMM, 8-4. 3, Kaden Lynch-Nathaniel Baker, OS, def. Jacob Dowd-Parker Poole, G, 8-2.