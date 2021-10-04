Much more softball in store for Wahoo, where both local teams won their subdistricts

It was the breakthrough Wahoo had been searching for in two regular-season losses to Beatrice with junior Riley Schwisow in the circle.

“The first two times, she totally kept us totally off-balance,” Warriors coach Trina Christen said. “We were thinking, ‘She’s going to throw this; she’s going to throw this.’ She had us mentally not with it, so we talked a lot about that discipline that we just have to hit it where it’s thrown. If she pitches it outside, we need to go there with it.”

Wahoo went where the ball wasn’t often and took advantage of almost every opportunity presented in the fourth, whether it was a walk, a Beatrice fielding error, a two-base sacrifice or a surprise bunt with runners at second and third to load the bases.

A two-run single by Kylee Kenning, an infield groundout RBI for Becca Wotipka, and a ball that bounced off Schwisow’s leg got those other four runs home. A two-run home run by shortstop Sidney Smart in the bottom of the sixth gave Wahoo a pair of insurance runs, expanding the lead to 7-1.

Beatrice added three runs in the top of the seventh to cut Wahoo’s margin of victory in half. Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said it was good to see that the Lady Orange were battling until the final out.