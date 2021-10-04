Much more softball in store for Wahoo, where both local teams won their subdistricts

WAHOO, Neb. — The first taste of postseason play this school year happily lapped up at 20 sites across Nebraska on Monday, with championships decided in 20 softball subdistrict tournaments.
Two cities played host to a pair of these tournaments, making Hastings and Wahoo Nebraska’s softball hot spots for a day.
Hastings will have that honor again next week when the three state championship tournaments begin Oct. 13 at the Smith Softball Complex.
It’s a good thing that there aren’t many houses south of Wahoo’s Hackberry Park because the parking lots and streets three blocks north were filled with vehicles loaded with fans for the tournaments that Wahoo High and Wahoo Neumann were simultaneously hosting.
The B-5 subdistrict featured three of the teams in The World-Herald’s Class B ratings, while host Neumann and Freeman in the C-3 subdistrict are ranked No. 2 and No. 6, respectively, in Class C.
Both of the local favorites won their two games and are now poised to host best-of-three district championship series Friday that will determine the fields for the state tournaments.
Wahoo, ranked No. 7, ended NEN’s season in the first round of the B-5 tournament 6-1 before defeating Beatrice 7-4 in the championship game. The No. 5-ranked Lady Orange had beaten No. 6 Norris 6-2 to advance to the title game.
The season isn’t over for Beatrice or Norris, as both are expected to earn one of the six at-large berths for districts. Those pairings, and the home sites for each of the eight district tournaments, are expected to be announced Tuesday by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Both Wahoo and Beatrice are likely to host district tournaments, while the Titans will likely have to travel for theirs. Norris coach Kyle McMurray said the Titans, who gave up just one earned run in the loss to Beatrice, are happy to have one more shot at securing their third consecutive Class B state berth.
“We’ve been talking to the girls for a month about district,” he said. “There’s (Omaha) Skutt, Hastings and Bennington. Other than that, everybody in that next tier in B is in the mix. If we play our own ball, we’ll have a shot. Beatrice is a good team, but we can’t beat ourselves like we did today.”
The Lady Orange and Wahoo were scoreless through the first three innings of the championship game before Beatrice took advantage of a Wahoo error in the top of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead.
Then Wahoo, which had been demonstrating good plate discipline through the first three frames, had its patience rewarded with a five-run fourth inning that the Warriors had hoped would come. The scoring explosion began for the 25-3 Warriors with a leadoff home run to left-center field by junior pitcher Autumn Iverson.
It was the breakthrough Wahoo had been searching for in two regular-season losses to Beatrice with junior Riley Schwisow in the circle.
“The first two times, she totally kept us totally off-balance,” Warriors coach Trina Christen said. “We were thinking, ‘She’s going to throw this; she’s going to throw this.’ She had us mentally not with it, so we talked a lot about that discipline that we just have to hit it where it’s thrown. If she pitches it outside, we need to go there with it.”
Wahoo went where the ball wasn’t often and took advantage of almost every opportunity presented in the fourth, whether it was a walk, a Beatrice fielding error, a two-base sacrifice or a surprise bunt with runners at second and third to load the bases.
A two-run single by Kylee Kenning, an infield groundout RBI for Becca Wotipka, and a ball that bounced off Schwisow’s leg got those other four runs home. A two-run home run by shortstop Sidney Smart in the bottom of the sixth gave Wahoo a pair of insurance runs, expanding the lead to 7-1.
Beatrice added three runs in the top of the seventh to cut Wahoo’s margin of victory in half. Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said it was good to see that the Lady Orange were battling until the final out.
“They came to compete and fight all the way until the end, and that’s an important part of the game,” he said. “We haven’t had one of those innings against Wahoo where everything has gone against us like that. Win one and lose one to Wahoo, that’s still a pretty good day.”