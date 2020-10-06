Multiple Class A girls break par at districts, indicating a competitive state tourney ahead

Two Class A girls golf district champions broke par Monday, another matched par and two of the runners-up were only one stroke from playoffs.

It could mean a very competitive Class A state tournament is in store next week in Norfolk.

Baylee Steele of North Platte had the day’s best score in relation to par, a 2-under 70 in District A-1 at Lake Maloney in North Platte, to edge teammate Karsen Morrison by one stroke.

Katie Ruge of Millard North won A-2 at Awarii Dunes near Kearney with a 1-under 70. She won by 15 strokes.

Another good duel was in A-4 at Elks Country Club in Columbus, where Lincoln Pius X sophomore Coco Kolbas edged two-time state champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside by one stroke.

Both were under par, Hanna at 2-under and Kolbas at 1-under, going to the back nine. An 18th-hole bogey for Kolbas dropped her to par 72, while a birdie on 18 got Hanna back to a 1-over 73.

In A-3 at Highlands in Lincoln, Omaha Marian’s Jeslynn Baumgart shot 78 to win by five.

Class A’s district team champions were North Platte, with a day’s best 311, in A-1; Metro Conference champion Millard North in A-2; Lincoln East by two strokes over Marian in A-3; and Pius X in A-4.