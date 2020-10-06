Multiple Class A girls break par at districts, indicating a competitive state tourney ahead

Two Class A girls golf district champions broke par Monday, another matched par and two of the runners-up were only one stroke from playoffs.
It could mean a very competitive Class A state tournament is in store next week in Norfolk.
Baylee Steele of North Platte had the day’s best score in relation to par, a 2-under 70 in District A-1 at Lake Maloney in North Platte, to edge teammate Karsen Morrison by one stroke.
Katie Ruge of Millard North won A-2 at Awarii Dunes near Kearney with a 1-under 70. She won by 15 strokes.
Another good duel was in A-4 at Elks Country Club in Columbus, where Lincoln Pius X sophomore Coco Kolbas edged two-time state champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside by one stroke.
Both were under par, Hanna at 2-under and Kolbas at 1-under, going to the back nine. An 18th-hole bogey for Kolbas dropped her to par 72, while a birdie on 18 got Hanna back to a 1-over 73.
In A-3 at Highlands in Lincoln, Omaha Marian’s Jeslynn Baumgart shot 78 to win by five.
Class A’s district team champions were North Platte, with a day’s best 311, in A-1; Metro Conference champion Millard North in A-2; Lincoln East by two strokes over Marian in A-3; and Pius X in A-4.
Elkhorn North, which opened six weeks ago, has the first award for its trophy case. The Wolves got a 1-2 finish from Emily Karmazin (77) and her sister Julia (79) to win B-2 at River Wilds in Blair.
In B-4 at Heritage Hills in McCook, Scottsbluff took five of the top six places. Anna Kelley won with a 77, and Emily Krzyzanowski tied for second with a 79.
Nebraska City won B-1 on its home course, Table Creek, with Alexis Nothelfer of runner-up Omaha Gross shooting 81 to be district champion.
In Class C, Brook Diekemper of West Point-Beemer was champion in C-3 and led the Cadets to the team title. Mitchell won C-5, with Kimball’s Payton Wise shooting 76 to win by 12.
A-1 at Lake Maloney, North Platte
Team scoring: North Platte 311, Elkhorn South 336, Papillion-La Vista 360, Norfolk 400, Grand Island 402, Millard South 438, Bellevue East NTS
Individual qualifiers: Baylee Steele, NP, 70; Karsen Morrison, NP, 71; Sydney Taake, PLV, 74; Maya Lashley, NP, 81; Gabriella Sinnett, PLV, 81; Ashley Tackett, ES, 81; Jessica Tackett, ES, 82; Hannah Lefler, ES, 84; Hailey Kenkel, GI, 88; Abbigail Jones, NP, 89; Summer Christiansen, ES, 89
A-2 at Awarii Dunes, Axtell
Team scoring: Millard North 339, Kearney 360, Ralston/Mercy 369, Lincoln Southeast 388, Gretna 397, Lincoln High 497
Individual qualifiers: Katelyn Ruge, MN, 70; Ansley Sothan, LSE, 85; Adalia Maiyo, LSE, 86; Eve Edwards, Kearney, 86; Hannah Lydiatt, Kearney, 87; Izabella Pesicka, MN, 88; Lilee Surdell-Eichten, Ralston/Mercy, 88; Betsey Lewis, Kearney, 90; Erika Headlee, MN, 90; Samantha Randels, Gretna, 91; Malainey Wiemers, MN, 91
A-3 at Highlands, Lincoln
Team scoring: Lincoln East 341, Omaha Marian 343, Lincoln Southwest 349, Millard West 387, Lincoln Northeast 444, Bellevue West 450
Individual qualifiers: Jeslynn Baumgart, Marian, 78; Sadie Steele, LSW, 83; Elly Honnens, LE, 83; Elly Johnsen, LE, 84; Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 85; Brielle Abboud, Marian, 86; Sophia Morehouse, Marian, 88; Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 88; Isabel Knutson, LE, 89; Aidan Sander, LSW, 89; Alysen Sander, LSE, 89
A-4 at Elks, Columbus
Team scoring: Lincoln Pius X 336, Omaha Westside 359, Papillion-La Vista South 361, Columbus 362, Fremont 415, Lincoln North Star 425
Individual qualifiers: Coco Kolbas, LPX, 72; Kaitlyn Hanna, Westside, 73; Jacey Hughes, Columbus, 82; Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 83; Claire Liliedahl, LPX, 85; Ciera Haynes, PLVS, 85; Kylie Vanschoiack, LPX, 88; Portia Lenczowski, Westside, 88; Marissa Kuehn, LPX, 91; Ellen McCann, PLVS, 91
B-1 at Table Creek, Nebraska City
Team scoring: Nebraska City 376, Omaha Gross 380, Beatrice 393, Norris 439, Waverly 468, Platteview 477, Plattsmouth 491, Crete NTS
Individual qualifiers: Alexis Nothelfer, Gross, 81; Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 90; Ella Welsh, NC, 91; Sydney Blum, NC, 92; Blake Trusty, Beatrice, 96; Brynn Bohlen, NC, 96; Grace Easley, NC, 97; Bridget Nothelfer, Gross , 97; Sarah Wilson, Gross, 100; Makenna Hutt, Beatrice, 102; Grace Rowe, Gross, 102
B-2 at River Wilds, Blair
Team scoring: Elkhorn North 367, Omaha Duchesne 368, Blair 408, Omaha Skutt 419, Bennington 424, Elkhorn 450, Wayne NTS, South Sioux City NTD
Individual qualifiers: Emily Karmazin, EN, 77; Julia Karmazin, EN, 79; Grace Augustine, Skutt, 88; Bridget Duffy, Duchesne, 88; Kathleen Kelley, Duchesne, 91; Madison Meduna, Duchesne, 94; Rachel Parks, Blair, 95; Isabelle Gutschewski, Duchesne, 95; Natalie Bentjen, Wayne, 97; Abigail Lasure, Bennington, 98
B-4 at Heritage Hills, McCook
Team scoring: Scottsbluff 325, Gering 421, Alliance 427, Chadron 428, McCook 432, Lexington 434, Holdrege 476, Sidney NTS
Individual qualifiers: Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 77; Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 79; Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 79; Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 81; Halle Shaddick, Scottsbluff, 88; Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 93; Kaylie Puckett, McCook, 93; Madeline Pelton, Chadron, 93; Julia Wilson, Alliance, 96; Tayber Meyer, Gering, 98
C-3 at Fair Play, Norfolk
Team scoring: West Point-Beemer 377, Battle Creek 400, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 402, Norfolk Catholic 419, Pierce 423, O’Neill 425, Hartington Cedar Catholic 431, Thurston County 441, West Holt 468, Elkhorn Valley 507, Stanton 517, Crofton 543, Ainsworth 548
Individual qualifiers: Brook Diekemper, WP-Beemer, 80; Megan Lutt, Battle Creek, 87; Sarah Karnes, Laurel-CC, 92; Delayne Sudbeck, Cedar Catholic, 93; Alena Peters, Pierce, 96; Reghan Kerkman, West Holt, 96; Kailey Johnson, WP-Beemer, 96; Kaylin Gaughenbaugh, O’Neill, 96; Jadyn Kinkaid, Laurel-CC, 96; Carly Thramer, Norfolk Catholic, 97
C-5 at Crandall Creek, Ogallala
Team scoring: Mitchell 386, Valentine 392, Kimball 394, Gordon-Rushville 422, Ogallala 434, Bridgeport 447, Garden County 455, Perkins County 483, Hershey 554, Bayard NTS, Creek Valley NTS, Dundy County Stratton NTS, Mullen NTS
Individual qualifiers: Payton Wise, Kimball, 76; Danielle Nolde, Ogallala, 88; Shauna Radant, Valentine, 91; Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell, 93; Lexi Schledewitz, Mitchell, 94; Abigail Bruns, Gordon-Rushville, 95; Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 98; Kaetryn Bancroft, Valentine, 99; McKinley Knotts, Mitchell, 99; Jessica Folchert, Ogallala, 99
