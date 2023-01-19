Mya Babbitt drops 26 to lead No. 1 Millard South over Millard West

Leading by just four at halftime, Millard South coach Bryce Meyers reminded his seniors that they had never lost to Millard West.

After a strong second-half performance, the Patriots' record is still intact.

Mya Babbitt scored a game-high 26 points as top-ranked Millard South pulled away to a 60-42 win over the No. 7 Wildcats. The Patriots moved to 14-2 while host Millard West fell to 7-6.

The game was close early as Millard South led 15-11 after the first quarter and 26-22 at halftime. But a disastrous third quarter that saw the Wildcats score just two points while turning the ball over eight times decided the outcome.

A 13-0 run during that period turned a 28-24 advantage into a 41-24 lead. Khloe Lemon scored six of her 14 points in the quarter before Babbitt scored 12 in the fourth to cap off the win.

"We were a little sluggish in the first half," Meyers said. "We were playing at a slower pace and I challenged our girls in the second half to pick up the defensive intensity."

UNO pledge Cora Olsen chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds for Millard South, which scored 93 points in a win last week over Bellevue West.

"We never got close to that tonight but we did go on a pretty good run in that third quarter," Bryce Meyers said. "We just want to get through this tough stretch and make sure we're healthy in March."

Neleigh Gessert scored 12 points to pace the Wildcats, who lost their fourth straight. Her twin sister Norah had 11.

Millard South was wearing black and pink uniforms on Thursday night, the annual Pink Out breast cancer awareness game.

"The girls wanted to do something special," Meyers said. "This probably will be the only time they get worn."

​​Millard South (14-2)... 15 11 15 19 — 60

Millard West (7-6)...... 10 12 2 18 — 42

MS: Miranda Kelly 2, Lexi Finkenbiner 2, Grace Prucha 1, Cora Olsen 12, Mya Babbitt 26, Khloe Lemon 14, Juliana Jones 3.

MW: Libby Hoffman 3, Grace Kelley 2, Taylor Hansen 2, Neleigh Gessert 12, Norah Gessert 11, McKenna Scholting 5, Callie Ott 5, Kylee Paben 2.

Photos: Millard South faces Millard West in girls basketball