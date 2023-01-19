Mya Babbitt drops 26 to lead No. 1 Millard South over Millard West

Leading by just four at halftime, Millard South coach Bryce Meyers reminded his seniors that they had never lost to Millard West.
After a strong second-half performance, the Patriots' record is still intact.
Mya Babbitt scored a game-high 26 points as top-ranked Millard South pulled away to a 60-42 win over the No. 7 Wildcats. The Patriots moved to 14-2 while host Millard West fell to 7-6.
The game was close early as Millard South led 15-11 after the first quarter and 26-22 at halftime. But a disastrous third quarter that saw the Wildcats score just two points while turning the ball over eight times decided the outcome.
A 13-0 run during that period turned a 28-24 advantage into a 41-24 lead. Khloe Lemon scored six of her 14 points in the quarter before Babbitt scored 12 in the fourth to cap off the win.
"We were a little sluggish in the first half," Meyers said. "We were playing at a slower pace and I challenged our girls in the second half to pick up the defensive intensity."
UNO pledge Cora Olsen chipped in 12 points and 12 rebounds for Millard South, which scored 93 points in a win last week over Bellevue West.
"We never got close to that tonight but we did go on a pretty good run in that third quarter," Bryce Meyers said. "We just want to get through this tough stretch and make sure we're healthy in March."
Neleigh Gessert scored 12 points to pace the Wildcats, who lost their fourth straight. Her twin sister Norah had 11.
Millard South was wearing black and pink uniforms on Thursday night, the annual Pink Out breast cancer awareness game.
"The girls wanted to do something special," Meyers said. "This probably will be the only time they get worn."
Millard South (14-2)... 15 11 15 19 — 60 Millard West (7-6)...... 10 12 2 18 — 42
MS: Miranda Kelly 2, Lexi Finkenbiner 2, Grace Prucha 1, Cora Olsen 12, Mya Babbitt 26, Khloe Lemon 14, Juliana Jones 3.
MW: Libby Hoffman 3, Grace Kelley 2, Taylor Hansen 2, Neleigh Gessert 12, Norah Gessert 11, McKenna Scholting 5, Callie Ott 5, Kylee Paben 2.
Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (right) drives to the basket under pressure from Millard West’s Libby Hoffman during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard West’s McKenna Scholting (left) tries to score while pressured by Millard South’s Juliana Jones during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard West’s Norah Gessert (right) blocks Millard South’s Khloe Lemon during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard West’s Taylor Hansen (left) tries to stop Millard South’s Juliana Jones from scoring during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (left) tries to score under pressure from Millard West’s Addie Klahn during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (left) tries to score under pressure from Millard West’s Libby Hoffman during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Mya Babbitt (right) tries to get past Millard West’s Libby Hoffman during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Mya Babbitt brings the ball up the court during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Lexi Finkenbiner (center) protects the ball during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Cora Olsen (right) tries to score under pressure from Millard West’s Neleigh Gessert during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard West’s Norah Gessert (left) battles Millard South’s Miranda Kelly for a rebound during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard West’s Taylor Hansen (center) tries to protect the ball from Millard South’s Grace Prucha (left) and Miranda Kelly during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard West’s Taylor Hansen (center) tries to protect the ball from Millard South’s Grace Prucha (left) and Miranda Kelly during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Lexi Finkenbiner (left) battles Millard West’s Neleigh Gessert for a loose ball during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Cora Olsen (left) tries to score under pressure from Millard West’s Callie Ott during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Khloe Lemon (left) gets past Millard West’s Libby Hoffman during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
Millard South’s Cora Olsen (left) battles Millard West’s McKenna Scholting for the ball during their game at Millard West High School in Omaha on Thursday.
