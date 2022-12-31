 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mya Babbitt scores 25 to lift Millard South to metro holiday girls' tournament final

Millard South advanced to the final of the Metro holiday girls basketball tournament Saturday with an 84-67 win over Bellevue East.

​Mya Babbitt scored 25 points to pace the 9-1 Patriots, who will be seeking their fourth straight tourney title.

Mya Skoff scored 21 points to lead the 7-2 Chieftains.

