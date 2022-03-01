Mya Skoff scores 25 as Bellevue East punches ticket to first state tourney since 2014

Her first two shots were air balls, but things got better Tuesday night for Bellevue East's Mya Skoff.

​The junior guard finished with 25 points to lead the Chieftains to a 43-39 win over Millard North in the A-7 district final. The victory will send Bellevue East to the state tournament for the first time since 2014.

The loss probably will end the season for the Mustangs, who were hoping to snag the lone Class A wild card for the second straight year.

Skoff scored nine in the first half and added five in the third quarter. She had 11 in the final period, including seven of Bellevue East's final eight points.

"I think I was a little nervous at the start," she said. "I settled down after that and we were able to get it done."

The Chieftains led 12-6 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to nine. Millard North closed the first half on an 8-1 run and drew within 19-17 at halftime.

Bellevue East held a narrow lead until Abby Spidle sank a 3-pointer with 3:30 left to give the Mustangs a 36-35 advantage. A Skoff 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later put the Chieftains back on top to stay.

She tacked on four late free throws and Jayla Wilson hit one with 10.4 seconds left to help ice the victory.

"We were 3 of 8 from the line in the first half and I just told the girls to relax," Bellevue East coach Brittany Wilson said. "We did a better job in the second half (10 of 13) so that was pretty big."

Wilson said she wasn't worried when Skoff was off the mark early from 3-point range.

"They were playing her pretty tough defensively," she said. "I told Mya that when she got the open looks to keep taking the shots."

Riley Jensen added 11 points and Baylee Egan pulled down 10 rebounds before fouling out with 1:10 left.

Megan Chambers scored 15 points and Avril Smith had 10 rebounds for the Mustangs.

"We had some jitters early but then we found a rhythm," Millard North coach Chris Paulson said. "We have a lot of girls who are hurting because they gave it everything they had."

The teams entered the game with identical 18-6 records and the same number of wild-card points.

Millard North (18-7)........6 11 12 10—39

Bellevue East (19-6).....12 7 12 12—43

MN: Sara Harley 5, Abby Spidle 6, Ellie McCarville 5, Kayla Preston 6, Avril Smith 2, Megan Chambers 15.

BE: Kara Stricklin 2, Jayla Wilson 5, Riley Jensen 11, Mya Skoff 25.

More district results

A-1: Millard South 60, Papillion-La Vista South 47

Cora Olsen scored 20 points, Mya Babbitt added 17 and Megan Belt chipped in 15 to lead the top-ranked Patriots (26-0). Millard South will head back to state for the seventh straight time in quest of its first state title since 1996. The visiting Titans finish the season 13-11.

A-2: Fremont 65, Kearney 42

Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe scored 31 points to lead the 24-2 Tigers, who qualify for state for the third straight year. Sarah Shepard added 13 points and 14 rebounds. The visiting Bearcats, who got 16 from Kierstynn Garner, finish 13-11.

A-3: Lincoln High 65, Lincoln Northeast 53

The second-ranked Links (21-2) head back to state for the first time since 2018 in search of their first state title since 1980. The Rockets finish 15-9.

A-4: Omaha Central 59, Millard West 43

Aaniya Webb and Aniah Wayne each had 18 for the fourth-ranked Eagles, who will make their second straight trip to state in quest of the school's fourth title. Neleigh Gessert scored 20 for the Wildcats, who end the season 15-9.

A-5: Lincoln Southwest 43, Lincoln East 36

The Silver Hawks (19-5) move on to state for the sixth straight year. The Spartans, denied their seventh straight trip, finish 14-11.

B-5: Norris 57, Gering 35

The Titans, last year's Class B runners-up, will head back to state for the third straight year. The loss ended the season for Gering, which was seeking its first trip to state since 2005.

B-7: Beatrice 44, Elkhorn 41

The Lady Orange advance to state for the second time in three years. The Antlers were denied their first trip to state since 2019.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.