Mya Skoff scores 29 in Bellevue East's win over Bellevue West

Mya Skoff scored 29 points Friday night to lift Bellevue East to a 49-48 girls basketball win over visiting Bellevue West.
Skoff sank what proved to be the game-winning free throw with 6.4 seconds left.
Taryn Wharton scored a game-high 32 points — including 10 3-pointers — for the Thunderbirds.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH