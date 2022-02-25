Nate Germonprez is still chasing national record after prelims at boys state swimming meet

LINCOLN — A day that began with two state records and ended with the team race in flux filled Friday’s prelims of the 86th Nebraska high school boys state swimming meet with plenty of intrigue.

The Lincoln Southwest 200-yard medley relay and Omaha Westside junior Nate Germonprez both bettered state records they set during the regular season in the first two events at the Devaney Center natatorium.

The Silver Hawks quartet of Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil and Tommy Palmer got closer to their medley relay goal time with the 1:30.29 they posted in the prelims.

After dropping 0.32 seconds from their championship swim at the Feb. 12 Heartland Conference meet in Fremont, Mlinek said the foursome is confident they can go lower in Saturday’s finals that are scheduled to begin shortly after 11 a.m.

“We were excited to try and get the pressure off for tomorrow,” Mlinek said. “We want to go under 1:30. We’re trying our hardest because we want to leave everything in the pool.”

Then it was Germonprez’s turn to take a shot a history as he chases the national high school record of 1:32.99. Although he lowered his best high school time by nearly one second with his state record performance of 1:35.73, the Texas commit knows he needs to make some changes for the finals race.

“I was pretty disappointed with that swim,” Germonprez said. “I had high expectations going into the race, but it hurt a little bit more than it should have for the time I had.”

Germonprez said he took the first two laps out too fast, and by his third 50 the race was getting physically painful.

“I could feel my body kind of falling apart on the third 50,” Germonprez said. “I was artificially pushing myself in the first half more than using my natural speed. I need to have more (energy) to come back stronger in the final half. It just needs to be more natural.”

Germonprez also returned to The World-Herald’s all-time chart in the 50 freestyle by leading off Westside’s 200 freestyle relay in 20.31. His previous best this season was 20.83 with no rest, and Germonprez said his career best is 19.9.

“It was okay,” Germonprez said. “I wanted to be sub-20 but I had a rough finish. If anything goes wrong in that race it messes the whole thing up.”

Though he didn’t post a season-best time in the 100 butterfly, Germonprez was happiest with that swim.

“The fly was the best event of the day,” Germonprez said. “I was pushing it, but not as hard as I could. It felt really effortless so in the finals I can push it a little more.”

There were a total of nine performances Friday that made The World-Herald’s all-time charts. Millard North junior Kalvin Hahn had two of those as he has the new No. 10 time in the 500 freestyle at 4:37.58, replacing former Ralston star P.J. Wiseman whose best was 4:37.92.

Hahn also briefly moved from ninth to eighth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 56.17. But after Millard South sophomore Nikolas Keuser finished second to Mlinek in the final heat, Keuser debuted at No. 7 with a career-best time of 55.90.

Mlinek is the fastest qualifier in the breaststroke as he matched his No. 2 all-time mark of 53.32 that he swam at the Heartland Conference finals. The Princeton recruit did debut at No. 9 in the 100 freestyle by posting the fastest qualifying time of 45.36.

Omaha Creighton Prep junior John Watson moved from No. 7 to No. 6 all-time in the 200 individual medley. The Missouri commit led three Junior Jays swimmers to qualify for the championship final with his 1:50.55. Teammate Nathan Finnegan qualified second at 1:55.31, and sophomore Drayton Beber was sixth in 1:57.30.

Westside senior Colin Davis debuted at No. 10 all-time in the 100 backstroke with a personal best time of 49.99. Watson qualified second in that event in 50.23.

The team race again will be close between defending champion Southwest and Prep. The Silver Hawks qualified 18 for the championship finals and Prep placed 17. Both of those totals also include all three relays.

Prep does have an advantage in the number of consolation round swims — 11-7 — which also gives them 28 total chances to score points compared to 25 for the Silver Hawks. Prep also outscored Southwest 20-12 in Thursday’s 1-meter diving competition.

Still, Junior Jays coach Tom Beck said it would have been nice to get a few more qualifiers.

“A lot of kids really swam well today, just like Southwest did,” Beck said. “If we take care of things as a group like we hope to, the guys could be really happy with the finish.”

Southwest coach Ross Mueller said he would spend Friday night pouring over both the boys and girls results — the Silver Hawks girls are in a close battle with Omaha Marian — but during the meet he doesn’t plan to check on scoring updates until the final session.

“I’ve already had three texts from people who have scored out the girls meet,” Mueller said. “On both sides we have some ground to cover. I won’t look at the points until the backstroke or breaststroke.”

Can't miss events

If you’re not one of the roughly 1,100 fans who secured tickets to Saturday’s state swimming championship and consolation races, you can catch the action on Nebraska Public Media, the network formerly known as NETV.

There will be several big races that will help shape the final team totals and provide updates to the list of state records. Here are a few of those races you want to do your best not to miss.

200 freestyle: No one sets higher standards for Nate Germonprez than Nate Germonprez. That’s why the Omaha Westside junior will take another shot at the national high school record of 1:32.99 in the final. He has a plan that he believes will help him get closer to the 1:33’s; his personal best is 1:34.1.

100 butterfly: Germonprez this race was the best of his Friday prelim swims even though he just missed his high school PR of 47.75. It felt the best, he believes he has more to offer in this event on Saturday as he takes aim at former Omaha Creighton Prep standout Rush Clark’s two-year-old state record of 47.21.

100 backstroke: Colin Davis took the No. 10 all-time spot with his 49.99 prelim time. That means anyone with future hopes of cracking this list needs to be under 50 seconds. That is a realistic possibility for Prep junior John Watson, who qualified second for the championship final with a 50.23.

Friday prelims — Championship qualifiers

200-yard medley relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil, Tommy Palmer), 1:30.29 (No. 1 all-time, state record, betters own 1:30.61, 2022). 2, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:33.49. 3, Omaha Westside, 1:35.02. 4, Lincoln Pius X, 1:37.50. 5, Millard North, 1:37.90. 6, Omaha Central, 1:38.44. 7, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 1:39.35. 8, Kearney, 1:39.37.

200 freestyle: 1, Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 1:35.73 (No. 1 all-time, state record, betters own 1:36.72, 2022). 2, Palmer, 1:40.43. 3, Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:42.60. 4, Benjamin Militti, Prep, 1:42.93. 5, Ryan Mayo, Elkhorn, 1:43.15. 6, Michael Fraley, LSW, 1:43.53. 7, YuAng Zhu, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 1:43.91. 8, Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:43.99.

200 individual medley: 1, John Watson, Prep, 1:50.55 (No. 6 all-time). 2, Nathan Finnegan, Prep, 1:55.31. 3, Luke Dankert, Grand Island, 1:56.44. 4, Ashton Bailey, LSW, 1:56.53. 5, Blake Forsberg, Elkhorn, 1:56.75. 6, Drayton Beber, Prep, 1:57.30. 7, Daniel Keller, PLV/PLVS, 1:58.38. 8, Jack Ellison, Westside, 1:59.21.

50 freestyle: 1, Palmer, 20.24. 2, Henry Dvorak, Prep, 21.11. 3, TJ Nissen, Prep, 21.35. 4, Tyler Reida, LSW, 21.52. 5, Schroeder, 21.54. 6 (tie), Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, and Nikolas Keuser, Millard South, 21.59. 8, Ian Paup, LE, 21.68.

100 butterfly: 1, Germonprez, 47.89. 2, Jaden Pospishil, Omaha Burke, 50.27. 3, William Clark, Prep, 50.80. 4, Reida, 51.12. 5, Mayo, 51.29. 6, Neil, 51.45. 7, Sam Becker, Pius X, 51.67. 8, Ethan Kinney, Kearney, 51.75.

100 freestyle: 1, Mlinek, 45.36 (No. 9 all-time). 2, Wehbe, 46.17. 3, Colin Davis, Westside, 46.21. 4, Kolb, 46.70. 5, Zhu, 47.89. 6, Gianluca Ragazzo, GI, 47.91. 7, Logan Arnold, Kearney, 48.07. 8, Connor Liekhus, 48.11.

500 freestyle: 1, Kalvin Hahn, MN, 4:37.58 (No. 10 all-time). 2, Ellison, 4:38.87. 3, Jadeon Carter, LE, 4:39.38. 4, Militti, 4:40.32. 5, Finnegan, 4:43.62. 6, Luke Muse, Prep, 4:45.24. 7, Fraley, 4:45.47. 8, Harrison Frye, LSW, 4:47.04.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Omaha Westside, 1:25.15. 2, Elkhorn, 1:25.29. 3, Lincoln Southwest, 1:26.73. 4, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:26.75. 5, Kearney, 1:27.71. 6, Omaha Burke, 1:28.27. 7, Lincoln East, 1:28.38. 8, Millard North, 1:28.47.

100 backstroke: 1, Davis, 49.99 (No. 10 all-time). 2, Watson, 50.23. 3, Schroeder, 51.39. 4, Pospishil, 52.24. 5, Horner, 52.40. 6, Clark, 52.51. 7, Kinney, 52.63. 8, Reid Frederick, LE, 53.29.

100 breaststroke: 1, Mlinek, 53.32. 2, Keuser, 55.90 (No. 7 all-time). 3, Hahn, 56.17 (No. 9 all-time). 4, Kaden Guzman, Westside, 56.29. 5, Dankert, 57.60. 6, Andrew Zheng, MN, 57.68. 7, Beber, 57.84. 8, Eli Vyhlidal, Pius X, 57.98.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Lincoln Southwest (Fraley, Reida, Bailey, Kolb), 3:11.32. 2, Elkhorn, 3:12.79. 3, Lincoln East, 3:13.57. 4, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:14.64. 5, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM, 3:16.68. 6, Omaha Burke, 3:17.27. 7, Omaha Westside, 3:19.13. 8, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South, 3:19.34.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.