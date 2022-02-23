Nate Germonprez looks to break more records at Nebraska state swimming

Watching Nate Germonprez mingle with teammates at swimming meets belies the talent that’s packed into his 6-foot-2½ frame, a build that includes a 66-inch wingspan.
The Omaha Westside junior is laughing, joking and comparing notes with his peers and coaches, enjoying every moment of his second high school season.
Things get more serious when it’s time to step into the blocks and race. That’s when Germonprez becomes peerless.
Warriors coach Doug Krecklow, who has led the Westside program for more than 40 years, can’t compare Germonprez to anyone else he’s taught or watched compete in Nebraska high school swimming.
“He’s pretty unique,” Krecklow said. “I’m not sure I can compare him to anybody because of his individual abilities. He’s calculating in terms of how he does things. Nate is the kind of swimmer who knows where he’s at all the time.
“The last two weeks fine-tuning and working on the things he needs to work on to be completely ready to go for this weekend. He’s not dependent on coaches to plan it out. He plans it out, and we let him know if that looks good.”
This weekend is the high school boys state championship meet at the Devaney Center natatorium in Lincoln. Competition begins Thursday with 1-meter diving at 2 p.m.
Swimming begins Friday with the boys prelims at 2 p.m. following the 9 a.m. girls prelims. The combined finals are scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.
Germonprez has become the talk of the sport with one of the most impressive regular seasons in state history. After sitting out his sophomore season to train for the 2021 Olympic Trials, the Texas commit is now Westside’s school record holder in all eight individual events.
He also posted times during the season that put him in The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 in those same events. Earlier this month Germonprez lost his spot in the 50-yard freestyle but still is ranked in the top four all time in the other seven events.
At the state meet Germonprez will swim the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. As a freshman at the 2020 meet, Germonprez won the 200 individual medley and finished second to Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer in the 100 free.
The 200 free will be one of the feature events of the meet after Germonprez set a state record of 1:36.72 in late January at the Westside Warrior Invitational.
That topped the 1:37.29 posted by former Omaha Creighton Prep and North Carolina State standout Jacob Molacek in the prelims of the 2013 state meet.
Prior to that swim by Molacek, the state 200 free record of 1:39.24 had been held since 1977 by Chuck Sharpe, another outstanding Westside swimmer.
The next record Germonprez would like to take down is the national high school record of 1:32.99 set in 2019 by Carson Foster of Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore. That Foster now swims for Texas makes Germonprez’s pursuit of the record that much more fun.
“I like chasing after records and beating myself, times that I’ve already hit,” Germonprez said. “Records are a little bonus to what you can get if you reach your goals. I’ll get to train with him when I get to Texas. I think it would be a cool record to break.”
At the West Winter junior national championships in Austin on Dec. 10, Germonprez won the 200 free in 1:34.19. As he pursues matching or bettering that time Friday and Saturday, Germonprez will have defending state champion Palmer, who also won the event in 2019, as a chief competitor.
Germonprez is one of those athletes who isn’t afraid to chase records, especially if they’re byproducts of the goals he’s set for himself. His races are powered by the confidence Germonprez has in his training.
While some might view confidence as arrogance, they’re making a mistake. It’s the absence of arrogance that makes Germonprez special. He appreciates all the coaching and help he’s received since his swimming journey began at age 7.
He elected to go the club swimming route last season to qualify for the Olympic Trials. Germonprez primarily trained with two other metro-area swimmers — Luke Barr of Papillion-La Vista and Mateo Miceli of Millard West — who passed on their last two seasons of high school competition to chase the same goal.
“I changed my training just a bit over this last year,” Germonprez said. “I give a lot of credit to Luke and Mateo. They really showed me what hard training looks like. Having that base training has helped me to be able to go fast at some of the smaller meets.
“For a year and a half I’ve been doing a lot of yards. With previous coaches we were doing 2,500 to 3,000 yards per practice. That’s not crazy high, it’s more speed focused, so I had a good foundation of speed.”
The focus last fall and during the high school season has been on aerobic training while still getting in a good dose of speed work.
That kind of training base also has helped him become good at every stroke. That versatility is something that eventually will make Germonprez an asset to the Longhorns.
Krecklow said Germonprez didn’t rest for Metros two weeks ago, and no decisions were made on his state meet events until after the conference championships.
“He’s been preparing for several different events for many, many weeks,” Krecklow said. “When you’re an (individual medley) swimmer, you’re always working on all the strokes.”
Germonprez is just as excited about the 100 fly and swimming on two of Westside’s relay quartets.
“My butterfly feels pretty good right now,” Germonprez said. “I’ve been training with it a lot more. I’ve fixed some things with my technique. It’s been a while since my fly has dropped, but I’ve had some pretty solid times in practice. I think we’re doing good.”
He did have drops in both the Metro prelims and finals, getting his time down to 47.75, which is No. 2 all time behind state record holder Rush Clark’s 47.21 from the 2020 state meet. Those two are the only swimmers in state history to post times under 48 seconds in the event.
Germonprez said the finger he injured in the prelims of the Metro 400 free relay has completely healed. As the final two days of the season get closer, he said the good kind of nervous energy will be ready to come out.
“I get nerves,” Germonprez said. “I think everyone gets nerves. It’s part of the sport. I’m still mainly focused on training, getting in those last few yards and the technical and speed work. I love the competition. I think it’s going to be fun.”
Photos: 2021 Nebraska high school state swimming championships
Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers warm up before the start of the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
A Kearney swimmer warms up before the start of the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Creighton Prep compete in the 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers cheer on their teammates during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Swimmers compete in the 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest, top, and Millard North compete in the 100 yard medley relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Millard North assistant coach Rich Draper watches his swimmers compete during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
A Lincoln Southwest swimmer celebrates after his team won the 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Omaha Burke swimmer cheers on teammate Charlie Wachholtz during the Special Olympics Nebraska 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
The backstroker for the Lincoln Southeast 200 yard medley relay team takes off during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates winning the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Benjamin Militti swims the butterfly leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Ashton Bailey swims the freestyle leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Ashton Bailey smiles after winning his heat of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson swims the freestyle leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson competes in the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Drew Kaelin competes in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson, left, hugs teammate Drew Kaelin after they swam the 200 yard IM during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Jacob Horner gets set on the block for the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer competes in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer looks over to teammate Ethan Reida after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday. Palmer and Reida took first and second, respectively, in the 50 yard freestyle.
Lincoln Southwest's Ethan Reida celebrates after placing second in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Ryan Mayo competes in 100 yard butterfly the during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek gets ready to compete in the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
A Ralston-Gross swimmer gets ready for his leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
A Lincoln Pius X swimmer dives in for his leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Omaha Westside coach cheers on his swimmer in the 500 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep's John Watson competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
A Ralston-Gross swimmer stretches out before the 20o yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Omaha Creighton Prep swimmer gets ready to dive in for his leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Omaha Creighton Prep swimmer dives in for his leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Elkhorn-Elhorn South swimmer cheers on his team in the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates after his team won the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Photos of fans are posted in the stands since they couldn't attend in-person during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Mason Schroeder takes off for the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Mason Schroeder takes off for the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Ben Ravnsborg competes in the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Columbus' Josue Mendez competes in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Gretna's Kalvin Hahn dives in for the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Kael Mlinek competes in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Omaha Central swimmer gets ready for his leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest swimmers cheer on their teammates during the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
The NSAA boys state swimming championships at the Bob Devaney Natatorium in Lincoln on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Kearney competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Omaha Central swimmer takes a breath before competing in the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
An official holds a piece of timing equipment for the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
A Grand Island swimmer stretches out before competing in the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Elkhorn-Elkhorn South swimmer competes in the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep swimmers talk at the wall after placing third in the 400 yard freestyle relay and second in the team standings during the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Creighton Prep takes second in the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest jumps in the pool after winning the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest swimmers celebrate after winning the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest win the NSAA boys state swimming championships on Saturday.
Swimmers warm up before the start of the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods takes off for the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Central's Valeria Welk competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Racers in the 200 yard medley relay get ready to compete during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Madison Kathol competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger takes off for the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger comes to the surface while competing in the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger smiles after winning the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby takes a breath before competing in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby dives in for the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby smiles after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark takes her first butterfly stroke in the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby smiles after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Flags are reflected in the water during the NSAA girls state swimming championships at the Bob Devaney Natatorium in Lincoln on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby competes in the breaststroke leg of the 200 yard medley relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Bellevue West's McKenna Decker comes to the surface in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Swimmers cheer on racers in the Special Olympics of Nebraska 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark competes in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark competes in the freestyle leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Grace Clark smiles after winning her heat of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln East's Alaina Agnew dives in for the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln East's Alaina Agnew competes in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Westside's Natalie Harris competes in the 200 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Olivia Dendinger competes in the backstroke leg of the 200 yard IM during the NSAA girls state swimming championships in Lincoln on Saturday.
Omaha Westside's Logan Kuehne, facing, and Omaha Central's Christina Spomer hug after competing in the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby high-fives Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lucia Krings after winning the 50 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southeast's Natalya Woods competes in the 500 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Swimmers compete in the 500 yard freestyle race during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest swimmers cheer on their teammates in the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Elizabeth Ford, from left, Millard North's Madeline McLeay Millard North's Stephanie Branson, Papillion La Vista-Papillion La Vista South's Lily Cunningham, Grand Island's Kathryn Novinski and Lincoln Southwest's Sophia Heinrich dive in for their heat of the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood takes off for the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood smiles after competing in the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray adjusts her goggles before the start of the 100 yard freestyle during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Millard North's Hannah Hailu takes off for the 100 yard butterfly in the during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Millard North's Hannah Hailu, left, and Omaha Marian's Maddie Clark compete in the 100 yard butterfly during the NSAA girls state swimming championships at the Bob Devaney Natatorium in Lincoln on Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Norfolk's Annika Hathoorn smiles after winning the 100 yard butterfly in the during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern dives in for the anchor leg of the 200 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Maddie Clark competes in the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian swimmers cheer on their teammates from the stands during the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Millard North's Hannah Hailu hugs her coach Andy Cunningham after winning the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Duchesne's Lia Murray, facing, hugs Millard North's Hannah Hailu after Hailu won the 100 yard backstroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Kearney's Callie Bartee comes to the surface while competing in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln East's Hattie Vyhlidal smiles after winning her heat of the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby takes off for the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's JoJo Randby competes in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Rylee Trojan cheers on teammate JoJo Randby as she races in the 100 yard breaststroke during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Josie Hood takes off for the first leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern takes off for her leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian's Molly Von Seggern smiles after completing her leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
The medal are given out for the winners of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Omaha Central swimmer gets ready to dive in for her leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
An Elkhorn-Elkhorn South swimmer dives in for her leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay during the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian jumps in the pool after winning the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian swimmers celebrate in the pool after winning the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Omaha Marian head coach B.J. Christiansen floats in the pool with his team after winning the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest places second in the NSAA girls state swimming championships on Saturday.
