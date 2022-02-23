Nate Germonprez looks to break more records at Nebraska state swimming

Watching Nate Germonprez mingle with teammates at swimming meets belies the talent that’s packed into his 6-foot-2½ frame, a build that includes a 66-inch wingspan.

The Omaha Westside junior is laughing, joking and comparing notes with his peers and coaches, enjoying every moment of his second high school season.

Things get more serious when it’s time to step into the blocks and race. That’s when Germonprez becomes peerless.

Warriors coach Doug Krecklow, who has led the Westside program for more than 40 years, can’t compare Germonprez to anyone else he’s taught or watched compete in Nebraska high school swimming.

“He’s pretty unique,” Krecklow said. “I’m not sure I can compare him to anybody because of his individual abilities. He’s calculating in terms of how he does things. Nate is the kind of swimmer who knows where he’s at all the time.

“The last two weeks fine-tuning and working on the things he needs to work on to be completely ready to go for this weekend. He’s not dependent on coaches to plan it out. He plans it out, and we let him know if that looks good.”

This weekend is the high school boys state championship meet at the Devaney Center natatorium in Lincoln. Competition begins Thursday with 1-meter diving at 2 p.m.

Swimming begins Friday with the boys prelims at 2 p.m. following the 9 a.m. girls prelims. The combined finals are scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.

Germonprez has become the talk of the sport with one of the most impressive regular seasons in state history. After sitting out his sophomore season to train for the 2021 Olympic Trials, the Texas commit is now Westside’s school record holder in all eight individual events.

He also posted times during the season that put him in The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 in those same events. Earlier this month Germonprez lost his spot in the 50-yard freestyle but still is ranked in the top four all time in the other seven events.

At the state meet Germonprez will swim the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. As a freshman at the 2020 meet, Germonprez won the 200 individual medley and finished second to Lincoln Southwest’s Tommy Palmer in the 100 free.

The 200 free will be one of the feature events of the meet after Germonprez set a state record of 1:36.72 in late January at the Westside Warrior Invitational.

That topped the 1:37.29 posted by former Omaha Creighton Prep and North Carolina State standout Jacob Molacek in the prelims of the 2013 state meet.

Prior to that swim by Molacek, the state 200 free record of 1:39.24 had been held since 1977 by Chuck Sharpe, another outstanding Westside swimmer.

The next record Germonprez would like to take down is the national high school record of 1:32.99 set in 2019 by Carson Foster of Cincinnati (Ohio) Sycamore. That Foster now swims for Texas makes Germonprez’s pursuit of the record that much more fun.

“I like chasing after records and beating myself, times that I’ve already hit,” Germonprez said. “Records are a little bonus to what you can get if you reach your goals. I’ll get to train with him when I get to Texas. I think it would be a cool record to break.”

At the West Winter junior national championships in Austin on Dec. 10, Germonprez won the 200 free in 1:34.19. As he pursues matching or bettering that time Friday and Saturday, Germonprez will have defending state champion Palmer, who also won the event in 2019, as a chief competitor.

Germonprez is one of those athletes who isn’t afraid to chase records, especially if they’re byproducts of the goals he’s set for himself. His races are powered by the confidence Germonprez has in his training.

While some might view confidence as arrogance, they’re making a mistake. It’s the absence of arrogance that makes Germonprez special. He appreciates all the coaching and help he’s received since his swimming journey began at age 7.

He elected to go the club swimming route last season to qualify for the Olympic Trials. Germonprez primarily trained with two other metro-area swimmers — Luke Barr of Papillion-La Vista and Mateo Miceli of Millard West — who passed on their last two seasons of high school competition to chase the same goal.

“I changed my training just a bit over this last year,” Germonprez said. “I give a lot of credit to Luke and Mateo. They really showed me what hard training looks like. Having that base training has helped me to be able to go fast at some of the smaller meets.

“For a year and a half I’ve been doing a lot of yards. With previous coaches we were doing 2,500 to 3,000 yards per practice. That’s not crazy high, it’s more speed focused, so I had a good foundation of speed.”

The focus last fall and during the high school season has been on aerobic training while still getting in a good dose of speed work.

That kind of training base also has helped him become good at every stroke. That versatility is something that eventually will make Germonprez an asset to the Longhorns.

Krecklow said Germonprez didn’t rest for Metros two weeks ago, and no decisions were made on his state meet events until after the conference championships.

“He’s been preparing for several different events for many, many weeks,” Krecklow said. “When you’re an (individual medley) swimmer, you’re always working on all the strokes.”

Germonprez is just as excited about the 100 fly and swimming on two of Westside’s relay quartets.

“My butterfly feels pretty good right now,” Germonprez said. “I’ve been training with it a lot more. I’ve fixed some things with my technique. It’s been a while since my fly has dropped, but I’ve had some pretty solid times in practice. I think we’re doing good.”

He did have drops in both the Metro prelims and finals, getting his time down to 47.75, which is No. 2 all time behind state record holder Rush Clark’s 47.21 from the 2020 state meet. Those two are the only swimmers in state history to post times under 48 seconds in the event.

Germonprez said the finger he injured in the prelims of the Metro 400 free relay has completely healed. As the final two days of the season get closer, he said the good kind of nervous energy will be ready to come out.

“I get nerves,” Germonprez said. “I think everyone gets nerves. It’s part of the sport. I’m still mainly focused on training, getting in those last few yards and the technical and speed work. I love the competition. I think it’s going to be fun.”

