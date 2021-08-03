National high school hall of fame coach Wes Shepard dies at 94

LINCOLN — National high school hall of fame coach Wes Shepard, who helped form the Norris Public Schools, died Saturday. He was 94.
Shepard was superintendent of schools at Weston, Hickman, Norris and Elmwood in Nebraska and at Zion, Illinois. He was working on his educational doctorate at UNL in 1962 while he was at Hickman and was an early proponent for the merger of Hickman, Firth, Roca, Cortland, Panama and Princeton into the Norris district in 1964.
A basketball coach for 48 years, Shepard and his teams picked up 519 wins and 10 district championships while coaching in Wisconsin, Illinois and Nebraska. He led the 1991 Lincoln Christian team to a state championship.
Shepard was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
A native of Omaha whose twin, Les, also went into coaching, Shepard graduated from Morgan Park High School in Duluth, Minnesota, and Midland Lutheran College. He served with the U.S. Navy as Quartermaster First Class on the USS Teton. He was present for the signing of the Instrument of Unconditional Surrender in the Pacific and the occupation of Japan during World War II.
Shepard’s career took him to Maple, Wisconsin; Craig and Weston in Nebraska, Luther College in Wahoo as a football and basketball assistant; Lanark, Illinois; Hickman; Zion, Illinois; and finally Elmwood and Lincoln Christian.
While living in Zion for 15 years, he coached in Europe in 1980 with a collegiate all-star team and in Xian, China, in 1982 with a Chinese national team. Nebraska was his home from 1983 on. In retirement, he was an activity bus driver, a substitute teacher, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsor and summer basketball camp director.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, the former Rose Meduna from Weston, and children Denise Liechty of St. Charles, Illinois, Greg Shepard of Cambridge, Nebraska; Mark Shepard of Fremont and Scott Shepard of Ashland. All followed their father into educational administration.
Among the 16 grandchildren — there also are nine great-grandchildren — is WNBA player Jessica Shepard from Fremont. Six more grandchildren are teachers and coaches.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 S. 84th St. in Lincoln.