National high school hall of fame coach Wes Shepard dies at 94

LINCOLN — National high school hall of fame coach Wes Shepard, who helped form the Norris Public Schools, died Saturday. He was 94.

Shepard was superintendent of schools at Weston, Hickman, Norris and Elmwood in Nebraska and at Zion, Illinois. He was working on his educational doctorate at UNL in 1962 while he was at Hickman and was an early proponent for the merger of Hickman, Firth, Roca, Cortland, Panama and Princeton into the Norris district in 1964.

A basketball coach for 48 years, Shepard and his teams picked up 519 wins and 10 district championships while coaching in Wisconsin, Illinois and Nebraska. He led the 1991 Lincoln Christian team to a state championship.

Shepard was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

A native of Omaha whose twin, Les, also went into coaching, Shepard graduated from Morgan Park High School in Duluth, Minnesota, and Midland Lutheran College. He served with the U.S. Navy as Quartermaster First Class on the USS Teton. He was present for the signing of the Instrument of Unconditional Surrender in the Pacific and the occupation of Japan during World War II.