Neal Mosser's floater lifts Millard North over No. 7 Lincoln East in final seconds

Millard North's Neal Mosser banked in a runner with 3.6 seconds left Saturday for a 63-62 overtime win over No. 7 Lincoln East.

Carter Mick had a career-high 31 points for the Spartans.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

