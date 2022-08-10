 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska Attack U15 team wins Under Armour national championship

  • Updated
  • 0

A team from Nebraska recently made its mark at a national youth basketball tournament.

The Nebraska Attack Under Armour team won the under-15 girls division of the event. The final was held in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

The tourney is considered the national championship for AAU basketball among Under Armour programs.

“I told our team in April that I thought we could make it to the Final Four,” coach Kevin Freeman said. “Once we got into the tournament, I liked our draw and I felt we had a chance.”

The squad went 4-1 in a preliminary tourney in Alabama and 4-1 at another in Ohio. The Nebraska Attack then moved on to the 32-team national event in Pennsylvania.

Nebraska Attack

The Nebraska Attack recently won a 32-team national tournament in Pennsylvania. 

Freeman’s team won its first game 64-29 and its second 37-21. A close call against the Minnesota Fury (45-41) was followed by a 46-35 win over the Northwest Blazers from Spokane, Washington.

That lifted the Nebraska Attack into the final, which it won 61-57 over the Pennsylvania Comets.

“We jumped out to the lead and we were able to hold it,” Freeman said. “When they got close, we hit a 3 and pulled away again.”

The team sealed the victory by going 11 for 11 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

“Our girls played five really strong games,” Freeman said. “It’s awesome that they were able to win this tournament and show what kind of basketball we’re playing here in Nebraska.”

Freeman is a former Millard South basketball assistant — five years with the boys team and six with the girls. He’ll be the new girls basketball coach at Platteview this season.

“It was a true team effort,” he said. “The girls were unselfish and played really good defense down the stretch.”

The assistant coach was Connor O’Neill, a former aide at Millard North.

Nebraska Attack team members and their high schools: Rease Murtaugh, Papillion-La Vista; Sara Harley, Millard North; Izzie Galligan, Millard North; Molly Ladwig, Omaha Skutt; Avril Smith, Millard North; Paige Myers, Omaha Westview; Elsa Vedral, Lincoln Pius X; Lilly Stobbe, Platteview; Addison Sullivan, Blair.

mike.patterson@owh.com

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

