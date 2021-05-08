Nebraska boys and girls state soccer brackets announced

Four fresh faceoffs make for an intriguing Class A girls bracket.

Top-ranked Lincoln Southwest may be the only remaining unbeaten in the field, but the Silver Hawks are hardly without challengers. A road to the finals could potentially require wins over Millard North — Southwest’s opening-round opponent — and Omaha Marian.

Those two programs have accounted for nine state titles since 2006. Only twice in the last 32 seasons — in 2005 and 2007 — has one of the two teams not been in the state championship. Marian has played in each of the last six finals.

Heavy favorites on opposite sides of the brackets set up potential mega matches for gold in both the Class B fields. Omaha Skutt, No. 1 in both the boys and girls rankings, is smack dab in the middle of each of those scenarios.

The SkyHawk boys haven’t given up a goal since the opening weekend of the season when they beat second-ranked Lexington 3-1. It’s the only loss of the season for the Minutemen. Combined the two teams have outscored opponents 185-7 the rest of the way.