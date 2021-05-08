Nebraska boys and girls state soccer brackets announced

Storylines aplenty came from Saturday’s release of the state soccer tournament pairings.
Childhood friends coaching against each other. Potential party crashers. First-time qualifiers.
The eight-day event begins Tuesday at Morrison Stadium on Creighton’s campus in downtown Omaha.
With the completion of Class B’s District Final round on Saturday, match-ups were made official for a tournament that was a casualty of a cancelled season last year.
Three rematches in the four opening-round Class A boys matches. Included in that is the last match of the first day, a battle under the lights between Omaha Creighton Prep and Millard South.
The teams battled to overtime during the regular season, a match Millard South eventually won. The Patriots are back in the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2008.
Longtime Millard South head coach Jim Cooney is retiring after the season. He and Prep head coach Tom Hoover since they were kids growing up in the same neighborhood.
“We shared many of the same neighborhood, grade school, and early soccer experiences together,” Hoover said in an email this week. “The nine Cooney kids and the seven Hoover children made for a raucous childhood.”
Four fresh faceoffs make for an intriguing Class A girls bracket.
Top-ranked Lincoln Southwest may be the only remaining unbeaten in the field, but the Silver Hawks are hardly without challengers. A road to the finals could potentially require wins over Millard North — Southwest’s opening-round opponent — and Omaha Marian.
Those two programs have accounted for nine state titles since 2006. Only twice in the last 32 seasons — in 2005 and 2007 — has one of the two teams not been in the state championship. Marian has played in each of the last six finals.
Heavy favorites on opposite sides of the brackets set up potential mega matches for gold in both the Class B fields. Omaha Skutt, No. 1 in both the boys and girls rankings, is smack dab in the middle of each of those scenarios.
The SkyHawk boys haven’t given up a goal since the opening weekend of the season when they beat second-ranked Lexington 3-1. It’s the only loss of the season for the Minutemen. Combined the two teams have outscored opponents 185-7 the rest of the way.
Skutt’s been nearly as dominant on the girls side, as well. Head coach John Carlson has his team in the state tournament for the 24th consecutive season. The SkyHawk girls have six wins over fellow tourney qualifiers, holding a 23-1 scoring advantage in those matches.
First time state qualifiers in the Class B brackets include Bennington’s boys and Lexington’s girls.
Check out the schedule below.
* * *
Boys
CLASS A
First Round Tuesday
10 a.m.: Omaha South (17-1) vs. Millard West (10-7)
1 p.m.: Gretna (15-3) vs. Lincoln Southeast (11-4)
4 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest (15-0) vs. Grand Island (10-5)
7 p.m.: Omaha Creighton Prep (12-5) vs. Millard South (13-5)
Semifinals Saturday
4 p.m.: Omaha South/Millard West winner vs. Gretna/Lincoln Southeast winner
7 p.m.: Lincoln SW/Grand Island winner vs.. Prep/Millard South winner
Championship May 18
8 p.m.: Semifinal winners
CLASS B
First Round Thursday
10 a.m.: Lexington (18-1) vs. Columbus Scotus (12-6)
1 p.m.: Elkhorn Mount Michael (11-5) vs. South Sioux CIty (10-9)
4 p.m.: Omaha Skutt (18-1) vs. Platteview (12-6)
7 p.m.: Bennington (16-3) vs. Grand Island Northwest (13-3)
Semifinals May 17
4 p.m.: Lexington/Columbus Scotus winner vs. Elkhorn Mount Michael/South Sioux City winner
7 p.m.: Omaha Skutt/Platteview winner vs. Bennington/Grand Island Northwest winner
Championship May 19
8 p.m.: Semifinal winners
Girls
CLASS A
First Round Wednesday
10 a.m.: Gretna (18-1) vs. Kearney (12-5)
1 p.m.: Lincoln East (15-1) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (13-4)
4 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest (15-0) vs. Millard North (11-7)
7 p.m.: North Platte (15-4) vs. Omaha Marian (14-3)
Semifinals Saturday
10 a.m.: Gretna/Kearney winner vs. Lincoln East/Papillion-La Vista South winner
1 p.m.: Lincoln Southwest/Millard North winner vs. North Platte/Omaha Marian winner
Championship May
5 p.m.: Semifinal winners
CLASS B
First Round Friday
10 a.m.: Norris (18-0) vs. Lexington (14-4)
1 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne (15-3) vs. Omaha Mercy (14-5)
4 p.m.: Omaha Skutt (17-1) vs. Omaha Roncalli (9-7)
7 p.m.: Columbus Scotus (13-4) vs. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (12-3)
Semifinals May 17
10 a.m.: Norris/Lexington winner vs. Omaha Duchesne/Omaha Mercy winner
1 p.m.: Omaha Skutt/Omaha Roncalli winner vs. Columbus Scotus/Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central winner
Championship May 19
5 p.m.: Semifinal winners