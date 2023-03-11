Here is the all-tournament team for the 2023 Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.
All-class
* Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West
Connor Millikan, Platteview
CLASS A
* Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West
Jaden Jackson, Bellevue West
Derek Rollins, Millard North
Class B
Connor Millikan, Platteview
Class C-1
* Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood
Dane Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood
Cougar Konzem, Ashland-Greenwood
Quientan McCafferty, Omaha Concordia
Class C-2
* Taylen Vetrovsky, Freeman
Jackson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Class D-1
* Camden Dalinghaus, Johnson-Brock
Nick Parriott, Johnson-Brock
Brecken Erickson, North Platte St. Patrick's
Alex Englot, Dundy County-Stratton
Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood/Hayes Center
Class D-2
* Maurice Reide, Lincoln Parkview
Viktar Kachalouski, Lincoln Parkview
