Here are the scoring leaders for the 2023 Nebraska high school boys basketball state tournament.
CLASS A
Game one scoring, semifinal, final, total points, average
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: 21, 21, 16, 58, 19.3
Jaden Jackson, Bellevue West: 19, 13, 10, 42, 14.0
Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South: 37, x, x, 37, 37.0
Neal Mosser, Millard North: 18, 12, 6, 36, 12.0
Skylen Williams, Millard North: 10, 9, 16, 35, 11.7
Landon Pokorski, Gretna: 24, 9, x, 33, 16.5
Jeff Rozelle, Gretna: 10, 21, x, 31, 15.5
Kevin Stubblefield, Omaha Westside: 20, 10, x, 30, 15.0
Eli Gaeth, Millard North: 18, 5, 7, 30, 10.0
Derek Rollins, Millard North: 10, 14, 3, 27, 9.0
CLASS B
Connor Millikan, Platteview: 36, 31, 20, 87, 29.0
JJ Ferrin, Omaha Skutt: 15, 22, 21, 58, 19.3
Trey Moseman, Platteview: 10, 23, 15, 48, 16.0
Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt: 12, 13, 13, 38, 12.7
Aidan McDowell, Crete: 13, 19, x, 32, 16.0
Jabin Gardiner, Crete: 10, 15, x, 25, 12.5
Jack Healey, Omaha Skutt: 12, 6, 7, 25, 8.3
Ethan Yungtum, Elkhorn: 24, x, x, 24, 24.0
Colin Comstock, Elkhorn: 24, x, x, 24, 24.0
Ben Ehlers, Crete: 13, 10, x, 23, 11.5
Barrett Olson, York: 14, 9, x, 23, 11.5
CLASS C-1
Harrison Caskey, Ogallala: 18, 13, 26, 57, 19.0
Quientan McCafferty, Omaha Concordia: 18, 21, 14, 53, 17.7
Jeron Gager, Ogallala: 22, 2, 15, 39, 13.0
Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-GW: 16, 5, 16, 37, 12.3
Carter Sunde, Omaha Concordia: 11, 19, 5, 35, 11.7
Dane Jacobsen, Ashland-GW: 12, 16, 6, 34, 11.3
Elliott Wilson, Omaha Concordia: 10, 3, 21, 34, 11.3
Nixon Ligouri, Auburn: 10, 17, 6, 33, 11.0
Cougar Konzem, Ashland-GW: 11, 6, 13, 30, 10.0
Maverick Binder, Auburn: 13, 13, 2, 28, 9.3
Carson Leslie, Auburn: 13, 10, 3, 26, 8.7
CLASS C-2
Carter Siems, Tri County: 30, 5, 22, 57, 19.0
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic: 14, 20, 18, 52, 17.3
Tayje Hadwiger, Amherst: 19, 17, 12, 48, 16.0
Taylan Vetrovsky, Freeman: 15, 19, 12, 46, 15.3
Carter Ruse, Freeman: 18, 13, 12, 43, 14.3
Carter Miles, Freeman: 7, 21, 13, 41, 13.7
Nolan Eloe, Amherst: 23, 9, 8, 40, 13.3
Nolan Becker, Hartington CC: 10, 6, 23, 39, 13.0
Tyan Baller, Hartington CC: 21, 6, 6, 33, 11.0
Caden Bales, Tri County: 17, 5, 5, 27. 9.0
CLASS D-1
Brecken Erickson, NPSP: 28, 15, 10, 53, 17.7
Alex Englot, DCS: 15, 20, 18, 53, 17.7
Jackson Kerchal, DCS: 18, 6, 26, 50, 16.7
Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood/HC: 15, 20, 13, 48, 16.0
Camden Dalinghaus, Johnson-Brock: 11, 24, 8, 43, 14.3
Hayden Kramer, Maywood/HC: 28, 4, 11, 43, 14.3
Sam Troshynski, NPSP: 7, 7, 14, 28, 9.3
Hayden Farr, Maywood/HC: 7, 4, 15, 26, 8.7
Nick Parriott, Johnson-Brock: 5, 6, 15, 26, 8.7
Ethan Latta, DCS: 10, 4, 10, 24, 8.0
CLASS D-2
Riley Bombeck, Shelton: 29, 23, 22, 74, 24.7
Jace Rosentreader, SEM: 25, 10, 27, 62, 20.7
Viktar Kachalouski, Lincoln Parkview: 22, 29, 5, 56, 18.7
Maurice Reide, Lincoln Parkview: 17, 15, 17, 49, 16.3
Ashton Simmons, Shelton: 24, 11, 10, 45, 15.0
Terance Pittman, Lincoln Parkview: 13, 19, 13, 45, 15.0
Zach Foxhoven, Wynot: 19, 12, 12, 43, 14.3
Kellen Eggleston, SEM: 11, 12, 14, 37, 12.3
Dylan Heine, Wynot: 7, 9, 20, 36, 12.0
Quinn Cheney, Shelton: 11, 13, 8, 32, 10.7
