It’ll be a past vs. present type of Tuesday night at Morrison Stadium.

Both boys state soccer championship matches feature the teams with the most state titles in their respective classes squaring off against a new challenger to the throne.

Twelve months ago Gretna was trying to establish itself amongst the state’s best. Five weeks ago some were wondering what happened to Omaha Creighton Prep.

Very few questions seem to linger entering their 8 p.m. Class A final.

Top-ranked Gretna is back to defend its title but has done far more than defending through its first two tournament matches.

The Dragons have outscored opponents 14-2 on the way to the title tilt, and have now won their last five matches at state by a combined 30-5 tally.

“They’re just burying teams,” Prep coach Tom Hoover said.

His team might not be lighting up scoreboards in quite the same fashion, but the third-ranked Junior Jays are flying every bit as high.

They’ve won nine straight entering Tuesday, that after just two victories in their first seven of the season, part of a 4-6 start.

Injuries — and the subsequent return of those players — were certainly a factor. But Hoover said there was never a sense of doubt around the program.

Urgency? Yes. But panic? Not with 15 seniors on the roster.

He credited his senior leaders with the ability to keep the team together during that early season stretch that he admitted “was going sideways a little bit.”

“I’ve never seen that kind of leadership before,” Hoover said. “You don’t coach that kind of stuff.”

They split their regular season meetings, with Gretna winning 1-0 in late March and Prep returning the favor two weeks later in the quarterfinals of the Metro Conference tournament.

The rubber match likely comes down to Prep’s ability to slow the Dragon attack on the bigger pitch at Morrison Stadium. Gretna has gotten hat tricks from two different players — Mikey Stukenholtz in the opening round, Tommy Sowinski in the semifinals — already in this tournament. The two have combined for 14 goals in the Dragons’ last five matches at state.

“It means a lot for me, the rest of the boys, the entire team and staff in general,” Sowinski said of getting back to the final. “We’re really excited, but we’re not looking to just make an appearance. We want to win.”

There’s a nearly identical storyline in the 5:30 Class B final, where top-ranked Bennington will try to stake its claim as the program of the present when it meets perennial power Omaha Skutt.

The Badgers won convincingly when the two met last month, a 5-2 result that snapped a long winning streak for three-time defending state champion Skutt.

“Guys were really focused that night, really ready to go,” Bennington coach Nick Nyman said. “With that said, it wasn’t like the season ended there. We’re taking that intensity into the next games and trying to build from it.”

In fact, he said after watching film that he didn’t feel like it was his team’s best game of the season.

They may have saved that for the state tournament.

The Badgers have four players with at least 11 goals on the season, including the state’s leading scorer in senior forward Ayo Makinde. The Hastings recruit tallied three in the semifinals, bringing his season total to 39. That after teammate Austin Kaiser had a hat trick of his own in a 6-1 opening round win.

“They have offensive firepower all over the field and the leading goal scorer in the state is on their team,” Skutt coach Justin Zabawa said. “It’s going to be our ability to shut them down and how well we can play our type of game.”

Where his team has its biggest advantage is in the experience department. A win would give the SkyHawks a fourth straight state title, something no other boys program in Nebraska history has done. It would also tie Skutt with Prep (at least for a couple of hours) at the top for most boys championships with nine.

Bennington, meanwhile, is playing in the final for the first time in school history.

“Returning champions, and a very sound, very deep team,” Nyman said of Skutt. “No easy path, that’s for sure.”

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 6