 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska boys state basketball tournament will need to adjust due to Husker volleyball matches
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska boys state basketball tournament will need to adjust due to Husker volleyball matches

{{featured_button_text}}
Devaney Center

Husker volleyball has a pair of matches against Ohio State scheduled at the Devaney Center during the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD

The logistics for the Nebraska high school state basketball tournaments this season have another hurdle to clear.

Devaney Center apparently won’t be available as the Husker volleyball schedule includes home matches the weekend of the boys tournament March 11-13.

The Nebraska School Activities Association will consider options at its regularly scheduled Thursday board meeting.

On Tuesday, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department issued new directed health measures that raise indoor capacity limits from 25% to 50%. But included were provisions that each youth sport participant may have two spectators, a venue may seek approval from the health department to allow additional spectators if the venue can accommodate increased capacity, and that groups of youth sport spectators are limited to eight or fewer individuals, and groups must remain at least six feet apart.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

History of Nebraska prep basketball state championship covers

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert