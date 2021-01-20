Nebraska boys state basketball tournament will need to adjust due to Husker volleyball matches

The logistics for the Nebraska high school state basketball tournaments this season have another hurdle to clear.
Devaney Center apparently won’t be available as the Husker volleyball schedule includes home matches the weekend of the boys tournament March 11-13.
The Nebraska School Activities Association will consider options at its regularly scheduled Thursday board meeting.
On Tuesday, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department issued new directed health measures that raise indoor capacity limits from 25% to 50%. But included were provisions that each youth sport participant may have two spectators, a venue may seek approval from the health department to allow additional spectators if the venue can accommodate increased capacity, and that groups of youth sport spectators are limited to eight or fewer individuals, and groups must remain at least six feet apart.
