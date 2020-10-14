Nebraska City could have impact on team race at Class B state tennis tournament

Jason McNeely wanted to see it before he believed it.

Players on his Nebraska City team had been telling him before preseason practice how talented foreign-exchange student Federico Maccari was. McNeely was skeptical.

“I walk in and boom, (he hits a tweener) right to a spot. I said, ‘OK, he’s good,’” McNeely said with a smile. “He just puts so much spin on (his shots) and he’s quick. He gets to anything.

“His actual favorite sport is basketball. He plays a little tennis, too, little did we know.”

With Maccari, who is from Italy, playing No. 1 singles, Nebraska City could play a factor in the team race at the Class B state meet, which begins Thursday at Lincoln’s Woods Tennis Center.

Maccari is the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Isaac Gart of Elkhorn Mount Michael. Maccari has won his last 14 matches — his last loss was to Gart, who rallied for a 9-7 win in their only meeting this season.

“He likes playing the better players because he can hit those topspin balls,” McNeely said.