Nebraska City could have impact on team race at Class B state tennis tournament

Jason McNeely wanted to see it before he believed it.
Players on his Nebraska City team had been telling him before preseason practice how talented foreign-exchange student Federico Maccari was. McNeely was skeptical.
“I walk in and boom, (he hits a tweener) right to a spot. I said, ‘OK, he’s good,’” McNeely said with a smile. “He just puts so much spin on (his shots) and he’s quick. He gets to anything.
“His actual favorite sport is basketball. He plays a little tennis, too, little did we know.”
With Maccari, who is from Italy, playing No. 1 singles, Nebraska City could play a factor in the team race at the Class B state meet, which begins Thursday at Lincoln’s Woods Tennis Center.
Maccari is the No. 2 seed behind defending champion Isaac Gart of Elkhorn Mount Michael. Maccari has won his last 14 matches — his last loss was to Gart, who rallied for a 9-7 win in their only meeting this season.
“He likes playing the better players because he can hit those topspin balls,” McNeely said.
Maccari’s arrival makes Nebraska City’s singles formidable. It allowed Clay Stovall, who played No. 1 singles last season when he picked up the Pioneers’ lone win at state, to move into the No. 2 spot. He’s thrived there, going 22-1 and is seeded third for state.
If Maccari and Stovall pick up points, it will alter an expected tight team race between Mount Michael and Omaha Skutt. In their most recent meeting, they tied for first at the River Cities Conference meet — Mount Michael won on a tiebreaker.
Skutt has the top seed at state in both doubles brackets, with Asher Kula and Justice Hanmer at No. 1 and Gavin Brummund and Avelino Hanmer at No. 2. Both Skutt singles players are seeded in the top three as the SkyHawks look for their first team title since 2004.
“We are peaking,” Skutt coach Sheryl Vaughn said. “We hope we’re all peaking at the same time.”
Mount Michael coach Chase Petersen was a player on that ‘04 Skutt team. His Knights are led by Gart, who has won his last 31 matches and his only two losses this season are to Class A opponents. Both Mount Michael doubles teams are seeded second.
Mount Michael’s last title came in 2015.
