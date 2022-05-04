 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Nebraska Class A baseball district pairings

The Nebraska high school Class A baseball district pairings.

CLASS A

A-1, at Millard West

Friday: No. 5 Omaha South vs. No. 4 Omaha Northwest, 1 p.m. Saturday: South-Northwest winner vs. No. 1 Millard West, 10 a.m.; No. 3 Omaha Burke vs. No. 2 Fremont, 1 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-2, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Friday: No. 5 Omaha North vs. No. 4 Omaha Central, 6 p.m. Saturday: North-Central winner vs. No. 1 Omaha Creighton Prep, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South, 1:30 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-3, at Millard South

Friday: No. 5 Norfolk vs. No. 4 Lincoln Northeast, 3 p.m. Saturday: Norfolk-L. Northeast winner vs. No. 1 Millard South, 10 a.m.; No. 3 Millard North vs. No. 2 Bellevue West, 1 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-4, at Lincoln East (Den Hartog)

Friday: No. 5 Lincoln High vs. No. 4 Papillion-La Vista, 5 p.m. Saturday: Lincoln High-Papio winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln East, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Bellevue East vs. No. 2 Omaha Westside, 1:30 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-5, at Elkhorn South

Friday: No. 5 Omaha Bryan vs. No. 4 Grand Island, 5 p.m. Saturday: Bryan-Grand Island winner vs. No. 1 Elkhorn South, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lincoln Pius X vs. No. 2 Gretna, 2 p.m.; Final, 5 p.m.

A-6, at Lincoln Southeast (Sherman)

Friday: No. 5 Omaha Benson vs. No. 4 Columbus, 5 p.m. Saturday: Benson-Columbus winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 2 Kearney, 1:30; Final, 4 p.m.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

