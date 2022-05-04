Nebraska Class A baseball district pairings

The Nebraska high school Class A baseball district pairings.

CLASS A

A-1, at Millard West

Friday: No. 5 Omaha South vs. No. 4 Omaha Northwest, 1 p.m. Saturday: South-Northwest winner vs. No. 1 Millard West, 10 a.m.; No. 3 Omaha Burke vs. No. 2 Fremont, 1 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-2, at Omaha Creighton Prep

Friday: No. 5 Omaha North vs. No. 4 Omaha Central, 6 p.m. Saturday: North-Central winner vs. No. 1 Omaha Creighton Prep, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lincoln Southwest vs. No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South, 1:30 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-3, at Millard South

Friday: No. 5 Norfolk vs. No. 4 Lincoln Northeast, 3 p.m. Saturday: Norfolk-L. Northeast winner vs. No. 1 Millard South, 10 a.m.; No. 3 Millard North vs. No. 2 Bellevue West, 1 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-4, at Lincoln East (Den Hartog)

Friday: No. 5 Lincoln High vs. No. 4 Papillion-La Vista, 5 p.m. Saturday: Lincoln High-Papio winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln East, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Bellevue East vs. No. 2 Omaha Westside, 1:30 p.m.; Final, 4 p.m.

A-5, at Elkhorn South

Friday: No. 5 Omaha Bryan vs. No. 4 Grand Island, 5 p.m. Saturday: Bryan-Grand Island winner vs. No. 1 Elkhorn South, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lincoln Pius X vs. No. 2 Gretna, 2 p.m.; Final, 5 p.m.

A-6, at Lincoln Southeast (Sherman)

Friday: No. 5 Omaha Benson vs. No. 4 Columbus, 5 p.m. Saturday: Benson-Columbus winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.; No. 3 Lincoln North Star vs. No. 2 Kearney, 1:30; Final, 4 p.m.

