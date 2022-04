Nebraska Class B district baseball schedule

Below is the Nebraska high school district baseball schedule for Class B.

* * *

CLASS B

B-1, at Norris (Hickman Park)

May 5: No. 4 Arlington vs. No. 5 Blair, noon; No. 2 Adams Central vs. No. 7 South Sioux City, 3 p.m.; No. 3 Lincoln Christian vs. No. 6 Falls City, 6.

May 6: AC-SSC winner vs. LC-FC winner, 3 p.m.; Arlington-Blair winner vs. No. 1 Norris, 6.

May 7: Final, 1 p.m.

B-2, at Omaha Skutt

May 5: No. 4 Plattsmouth vs. No. 5 Crete, 3 p.m.; No. 2 Waverly vs. No. 7 Twin River, 5:30; No. 3 Nebraska City vs. No. 6 Douglas County West, 8.

May 6: Plattsmouth-Crete winner vs. No. 1 Omaha Skutt, 5 p.m.; Waverly-TR winner vs. NC-DC West winner, 7:30.

May 7: Final, noon.

B-3, at Central City (Kernel Field)

May 5: No. 4 Hastings vs. No. 5 Raymond Central, 11 a.m.; No. 2 Elkhorn vs. No. 7 Thurston-Cuming County, 1:30 p.m.; No. 3 Platteview vs. No. 6 St. Paul/Palmer, 4.

May 6: Elkhorn-TCC winner vs. Platteview-SPP winner, 1 p.m.; Hastings-RC winner vs. No. 1 Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 4.

May 7: Final, 10 a.m.

B-4, at Elkhorn North

May 5: No. 4 Omaha Concordia/Omaha Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian vs. No. 5 Auburn, 5 p.m.; No. 3 Wahoo/Wahoo Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran vs. No. 6 Fort Calhoun, 7.

May 6: Omaha Concordia-Auburn winner vs. No. 1 Elkhorn North, 5 p.m.; Wahoo-Fort Calhoun winner vs. No. 2 Malcolm, 7.

May 7: Final, 11 a.m.

B-5, at Bennington (Pruess Field)

May 5: No. 4 Omaha Roncalli vs. No. 5 Maxwell-North Platte St. Patrick, 3:30 p.m.; No. 3 Elkhorn Mount Michael vs. No. 6 Fairbury, 6.

May 6: Roncalli-Maxwell winner vs. No. 1 Bennington, 4:30 p.m.; Mount Michael-Fairbury winner vs. No. 2 Omaha Gross, 7.

May 7: Final (TBA).

B-6, at Ashland (Anderson Field)

May 5: No. 3 Wayne vs. No. 6 West Point GACC/Scribner-Snyder/West Point-Beemer, 2:30 p.m.; No. 4 Ralston vs. No. 5 Seward, 5:30.

May 6: Wayne-GACC winner vs. No. 2 Beatrice, 2:30 p.m.; Ralston-Seward winner vs. No. 1 Platte Valley, 5:30.

May 7: Final, 2:30 p.m.