Nebraska Elite goes 11-0 to win 16-and-under title at AAU Volleyball Nationals
VOLLEYBALL

20200731_spo_volleyball

Nebraska Elite only dropped one set en route to the 16-and-under title at the AAU Volleyball Nationals.

 NEBRASKA ELITE

Nebraska Elite won the 16-and-under Open Gold Division at the AAU Volleyball Nationals in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.

Elite won all 11 matches, defeating five teams ranked in the top 40 while losing only one set (22-1). 

Omaha Skutt junior setter Abby Schomers, who only missed two sets on 725 attempts, was named tournament MVP. Elkhorn South junior outside hitter Kylie Weeks and Elkhorn South libero Katie Galligan joined Schomers on the all-tournament team.

Also on the roster: Elise Estudillo, Fremont; Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig; Ava Heyne, Skutt; Amanda Loschen, Omaha Marian; Mia Mroczek, Elkhorn South; Meg Raabe, Marian; and Sydney Raszler, Elkhorn.

Elite's staff includes coach Tony Carrow with assistants Jim McArdle, Halie McArdle and Alli Schomers.

All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

