Here are the scoring leaders for the 2023 Nebraska high school girls basketball state tournament.
CLASS A
Mya Babbitt, Millard South: 14, 28, 30, 72, 24.0
Cora Olson, Millard South;;;31;15;20;66;22.0
Khloe Lemon, Millard South: 17, 20, 20, 57, 19.0
Briauna Robinson, Lincoln High: 4, 17, 20, 41, 13.7
Naomi White, Bellevue West: 15, 22, x, 37, 18.5
Dyvine Harris, Lincoln High: 14, 11, 10, 35, 11.7
Kiana Wiley, Lincoln High: 18, 4, 12, 34, 11.3
Jailynn Brill, Lincoln High: 13, 6, 12, 31, 10.3
Avril Smith, Millard North: 16, 11, x, 27, 13.5
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln SW: 23, x, x, 23, 23.0
Neleigh Gessert, Millard West: 23, x, x, 23, 23.0
Sara Harley, Millard North: 15, 7, x, 22, 11.0
Ahnica Russell-Brown, Bellevue West: 18, 2, x, 20, 10.0
Jayla Wilson, Bellevue East: 19, x, x, 19, 19.0
CLASS B
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North: 28, 30, 26, 84, 28.0
Molly Ladwig, Omaha Skutt: 25, 14, 13, 52, 17.3
Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt: 8, 20, 17, 45, 15.0
McKenna Murphy, Elkhorn North: 14, 13, 15, 42, 14.0
Addison Burt, Omaha Skutt: 13, 9, 8, 30, 10.0
Reese Riddle, Sidney: 17, 9, x, 26, 13.0
Grace Thompson, Elkhorn North: 7, 9, 9, 25, 8.3
Kiersten Portwine, York: 15, 5, x, 20, 10.0
Mia McMahon, Omaha Skutt: 4, 6, 9, 19, 6.3
Reese Booth, Elkhorn North: 7, 4, 5, 16, 5.3
CLASS C-1
Halle Dolliver, Malcolm: 19, 25, 28, 72, 24.0
Olivia Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 12, 14, 31, 57, 19.0
Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend: 20, 20, 12, 52, 17.3
Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport: 18, 18, 12, 48, 16.0
Lindsey Emanuel, North Bend: 9, 16, 13, 38, 12.7
Diamond Sedlak, Malcolm: 4, 11, 22, 37, 12.3
Megyn Scott, Adams Central: 9, 15, 6, 30, 10.0
Madison Bishop, North Bend: 7, 8, 13, 28, 9.3
Ella Schluterbusch, Bridgeport: 9, 10, 8, 27, 9.0
Kenadee Ailes, Lincoln Christian: 26, x, x, 26, 26.0
Rachel Goodon, Adams Central: 15, 5, 6, 26, 8.7
CLASS C-2
Kelsey Steffen, GACC: 20, 9, 8, 37, 12.3
Chaney Nelson, Oakland-Craig: 23, 12, 35, 17.5
Caitlin Guenther, Crofton: 20, 10, 5, 35, 11.7
Isabel Hass, GACC: 4, 11, 18, 33, 11.0
Maya Dolliver, Pender: 7, 24, 31, 15.5
Brynn Baumert, GACC: 16, 8, 7, 31, 10.3
Reese Throener, GACC: 13, 7, 7, 27, 9.0
Sammie Allen, Crofton: 8, 8, 10, 26, 8.7
Sadie Nelson, Oakland-Craig: 4, 21, 25, 12.5
Lillie Timm, Pender: 13, 9, 22, 11.0
Avery Wegner, Pender: 11, 7, 18, 9.0
CLASS D-1
Makenna Noecker, Hart. CC: 25, 18, 21, 64, 21.3
Sydney Davis, Centura: 13, 25, 20, 58, 19.3
Tori Sklenar, Ravenna: 26, 10, 9, 45, 15.0
Ryann Sabatka, Hastings SC: 16, 13, 10, 39, 13.0
Avery Kissinger, Hastings SC: 10, 18, 10, 38, 12.7
Taya Christensen, Centura: 11, 14, 6, 31, 10.3
Laney Kathol, Hartington CC: 10, 10, 11, 31, 10.3
Kyra Wooden, Centura: 7, 11, 12, 30, 10.0
Kennedy Hurt, Ravenna: 7, 11, 3, 21, 7.0
Kathlyne Jones, Hartington CC: 8, 5, 7, 20, 6.7
