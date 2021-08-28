Nebraska girls cross country runners racing to fill void left by Stella Miner

There’s an unexpected golden opportunity this year for girls cross country runners.

Stella Miner, last year’s all-class gold medalist at the state meet, transferred late from Omaha Marian to Omaha Westside and is ineligible for varsity competition this fall.

The void she leaves could be filled by Lincoln Southwest senior Brianna Rinn, who finished four seconds behind Miner in Kearney in 2020. By Westside sophomore Claire White; Elkhorn South junior Jaci Sievers, Millard West senior Emily Gilbert and Fremont senior Elli Dahl.

Or by the heart of Lincoln East’s returning state championship team — juniors Izzy Apel, Kylie Muma and Berlyn Schutz and sophomore Peyton Svehla. They’ll be in the sights of Fremont, which has been runner-up the past three years.

Class A’s boys also will have a mad scramble to the top. Liem Chot of Lincoln North Star is at Temple University after winning Class A the past three years, but the next seven behind him last year are back and all but one has his last chance to be champion.

Also back is last year’s gold medalist, junior Carson Noecker from Class C Hartington/Newcastle.