Nebraska Gold Under-18 wins Premier Girls Fastpitch national softball tournament

IRVINE, Calif. — A one-out single down the first base line by Ava Rongisch Saturday gave the Nebraska Gold Under-18 team a 2-1, 9-inning victory over the Lady Dukes Lamar of Durham, N.C., in the championship game of the Premier Girls Fastpitch national softball tournament.

Rongisch, a Millard West graduate who will play college softball at South Dakota, said in an interview on ESPNU after the game that she needed to find a way to get on top of a Keegan Rothrock pitch to get it out of the infield.

“Through the whole game I was thinking ‘On top of the ball, on top of the ball,” Rongisch said. “My first couple of at-bats I was kind of struggling a little bit, but these last two at-bats I was concentrating on bringing it up a little bit, and it just happened.”

Papillion-La Vista graduate and Oklahoma recruit Jordyn Bahl recorded 20 strikeouts to keep the Gold team in the game before they could finally score their first run in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings.

Bahl, who last month was named the National Gatorade Player of the Year, said a loss to the Lady Dukes earlier in the tournament helped her and her teammates refocus on what they needed to do in the title game of the 68-team national tournament.