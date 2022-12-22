Nebraska high school athletes who have signed with colleges

Below is a list of the Nebraska high school athletes who signed with colleges since November.
Did we miss anyone? Let us know by emailing Stu Pospisil at POSPISIL@owh.com
Alma: Addison Neal, Arizona Christian basketball.
Bellevue West: Cayden Echtenach, Nebraska football (walk-on).
Boone Central: Jack Roberts, South Dakota State track.
BDS: Malory Dickson, College of St. Mary volleyball.
Columbus: Noah Lawrence , UNK cross country/track; Wyatt Swanson, Mount Marty baseball; Connor Rausch, Metro CC Maple Woods baseball; Joey Long, Northeast CC soccer.
Columbus Lakeview: Autumn Gibbs, Metro State volleyball; Josie Bentz, Central CC volleyball.
Conestoga: Haven Zimmerman, UNK track and field.
Elkhorn South: Maverick Noonan, Nebraska football; Cole Ballard, Nebraska football walk-on; Luke Johnson, South Dakota State track; Alec Noonan, Midland basketball; Kami Sprunk, Nebraska Wesleyan softball; Michael Lovejoy, Buena Vista wrestling; Austin Geary, Briar Cliff baseball.
Exeter-Milligan: Jasmine Turrubiates, Peru State basketball.
Fairbury: Allison Davis, UNK volleyball.
Fremont: Ella Cooper, Augustana softball; Emmalee Sheppard, Midland volleyball.
Fremont Bergan: Kade McIntyre, Oklahoma football.
Fullerton: Julianna Maxfield, Tabor cross country/track.
Gering: Madison Seiler, Kennesaw State cross country.
Gothenburg: Kynlee Stranser, Concordia basketball.
Grand Island Northwest: Victor Isele, North Dakota State football.
Gretna: Zane Flores, Oklahoma State football; Mason Goldman, Nebraska football; Korver Demma, Nebraska football walk-on; Joe Roll, South Dakota State football; Brayden Mehle, Concordia football.
Heartland: Jake Regier, Bethel golf; Zachariah Quiring, Dordt football.
Holdrege: Ella Jacobson, UNK track and field; Brady VanBoening, Hastings cross country.
Lincoln East: Malachi Coleman, Nebraska football
Lincoln Southeast: Gunnar Gottula, Nebraska football; Carsten Bluhm, Northern Iowa football.
Lincoln Southwest: Brogan Ling, Northern Iowa football.
Louisville: Quincy Trent, Concordia football; Mire Fosmer, College of St. Mary’s cross country/track.
Loup City: Jessica Stieb, Michigan State track and field.
Millard South: Lance Rucker, North Dakota football; Brock Murtaugh, Colgate football; Gavin Nunnally, St. Thomas football; Simon McClannan, Kansas State football.
Norfolk: Jayda Christensen, Northeast CC volleyball; Maryn Mead, South Dakota State equestrian.
Norris: Alexis Bishoff, Drake softball; Reese Borer, Nebraska soccer; Sage Burbach, Nebraska track; Taylor Bredthauer, South Dakota track; Gracie Kircher, Washburn volleyball; Ryleigh Ossowski, Southeast CC softball; Brenli Solano, Neosho CC softball.
North Platte: Kolten Tilford, South Dakota State football.
Oakland-Craig: Grant Seagren, Nebraska football walk-on.
Omaha Creighton Prep: Sam Sledge, Nebraska football; Charmar (Marty) Brown, North Dakota State; AhMar Brown, North Dakota State walk-on.
Omaha Skutt: Wyatt Archer, Iowa State football; Brandt Pickrell, St. Thomas football.
Omaha Westside: Jaylen Lloyd, Nebraska football; Tristan Alvano, Nebraska football
Osceola: Isaiah Zelasney, Northwest Missouri track.
Pierce: Ben Brahmer, Iowa State football.
Ponca: Michael Hamilton, Morningside football.
Scottsbluff: Brock Knutson, Nebraska football.
Wausa: Alexa Cunningham, Northeast CC volleyball.
York: Regin Dunham, Concordia golf; Colin Pinneo, Concordia track; Ethan Phinney, Concordia tennis; Anthony White, York baseball.
Signee Spotlight: Get to know Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class
Get to know Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class with our Signee Spotlights!
Tristan Alvano's clutch performance and game-winning kick in the state final showed how much he meant to his Omaha Westside team. He could do the same for Nebraska. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Dwight Bootle had long wanted to follow in the footsteps of his older brother — former Husker Dicaprio Bootle — and now he will have his chance at Nebraska. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Chief Borders spent two years in the SEC and appeared in 16 games with Florida. Before that he was a four-star prospect. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Vincent Carroll-Jackson's signing day announcement of Nebraska makes him a late flip and a big addition to the Huskers' class. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Malachi Coleman would be a can’t-miss prospect anywhere in the country, making it crucial that Nebraska won out over Colorado. Now the Lincoln East wide receiver will be a Husker. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
With three years of remaining eligibility, Florida safety Corey Collier still has plenty of time to carve out a role in an in-transition Nebraska's secondary. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Jaidyn Doss isn't necessarily a speedster like some receivers in Nebraska's class, but he’s polished and tough and can play relatively quickly. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
While he might not have recruiting stars, Eric Fields was a big-time linebacker during his high school career. Now he's headed to Nebraska. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Josh Fleeks adds necessary experience to a Nebraska wide receiver room that is fast, talented — and pretty young. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Gretna's Mason Goldman has been one of the state’s best offensive linemen the last two years, and he's versatile enough to play wherever Nebraska wants to utilize him on the line. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Kwinten Ives’ height lends him more toward wide receiver than running back. But there’s plenty to like about having a pass-catching running back with tremendous speed. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
The Huskers came onto Elijah Jeudy's radar when his Texas A&M position coach — a former Matt Rhule staffer — put in a strong word with Nebraska. An official visit to Lincoln made up his mind. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Scottsbluff's Brock Knutson has an edge to him that Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will like. And he loves the Huskers. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd has a speed and explosiveness that coaches covet. Now he's bringing those skills to Nebraska. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Nebraska plans to take Jason Maciejczak as an offensive lineman, although he could play defensive tackle. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan never quits on a pass rush. The Husker legacy is one of Nebraska's strong pass rushing prospects in a good class of defenders. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Dylan Rogers' violent closing speed on ball carriers is reminiscent of what Ernest Hausmann showed with the Huskers last season. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Nebraska defensive backs coach Evan Cooper identified Syncere Safeeullah as a can’t-miss prospect, and he recruited him like it. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims has already flashed a cannon for an arm and explosive speed against Power Five defenses. The next step for the quarterback is consistency. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge was the first offensive lineman to commit to coach Donovan Raiola. Since then, his recruitment has been as solid as his block. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Rahmir Stewart may be Nebraska’s first signee from Pennsylvania in over 20 years, but he’s far from the last. Look for Matt Rhule to keep recruiting the area heavily. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
In recruiting Brice Turner, Matt Rhule and the Nebraska staff saw an athlete with game-changing speed. Now Rhule's first commit has signed with the Huskers. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
As one of the highest-rated prospects in Nebraska's 2023 class, edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen was a recruiting win. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Capable of playing H-back on offense, Riley Van Poppel can move for his size, and will be a dynamic player on Nebraska's defensive line after some development. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.
Kai Wallin should fit into Nebraska's defensive scheme easily, and the potential is there for him to be a multi-year contributor. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.