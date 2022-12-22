 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage

Nebraska high school athletes who have signed with colleges

  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna's Mason Goldman signs to play football for Nebraska during a signing day ceremony at Gretna High School in Gretna on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Below is a list of the Nebraska high school athletes who signed with colleges since November.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know by emailing Stu Pospisil at POSPISIL@owh.com

Alma: Addison Neal, Arizona Christian basketball.

Bellevue West: Cayden Echtenach, Nebraska football (walk-on).

Boone Central: Jack Roberts, South Dakota State track.

BDS: Malory Dickson, College of St. Mary volleyball.

Columbus: Noah Lawrence , UNK cross country/track; Wyatt Swanson, Mount Marty baseball; Connor Rausch, Metro CC Maple Woods baseball; Joey Long, Northeast CC soccer.

Columbus Lakeview: Autumn Gibbs, Metro State volleyball; Josie Bentz, Central CC volleyball.

People are also reading…

Conestoga: Haven Zimmerman, UNK track and field.

Elkhorn South: Maverick Noonan, Nebraska football; Cole Ballard, Nebraska football walk-on; Luke Johnson, South Dakota State track; Alec Noonan, Midland basketball; Kami Sprunk, Nebraska Wesleyan softball; Michael Lovejoy, Buena Vista wrestling; Austin Geary, Briar Cliff baseball.

Exeter-Milligan: Jasmine Turrubiates, Peru State basketball.

Fairbury: Allison Davis, UNK volleyball.

Fremont: Ella Cooper, Augustana softball; Emmalee Sheppard, Midland volleyball.

Fremont Bergan: Kade McIntyre, Oklahoma football.

Fullerton: Julianna Maxfield, Tabor cross country/track.

Gering: Madison Seiler, Kennesaw State cross country.

Gothenburg: Kynlee Stranser, Concordia basketball.

Grand Island Northwest: Victor Isele, North Dakota State football.

Gretna: Zane Flores, Oklahoma State football; Mason Goldman, Nebraska football; Korver Demma, Nebraska football walk-on; Joe Roll, South Dakota State football; Brayden Mehle, Concordia football.

Heartland: Jake Regier, Bethel golf; Zachariah Quiring, Dordt football.

Holdrege: Ella Jacobson, UNK track and field; Brady VanBoening, Hastings cross country.

Lincoln East: Malachi Coleman, Nebraska football

Lincoln Southeast: Gunnar Gottula, Nebraska football; Carsten Bluhm, Northern Iowa football.

Lincoln Southwest: Brogan Ling, Northern Iowa football.

Louisville: Quincy Trent, Concordia football; Mire Fosmer, College of St. Mary’s cross country/track.

Loup City: Jessica Stieb, Michigan State track and field.

Millard South: Lance Rucker, North Dakota football; Brock Murtaugh, Colgate football; Gavin Nunnally, St. Thomas football; Simon McClannan, Kansas State football.

Norfolk: Jayda Christensen, Northeast CC volleyball; Maryn Mead, South Dakota State equestrian.

Norris: Alexis Bishoff, Drake softball; Reese Borer, Nebraska soccer; Sage Burbach, Nebraska track; Taylor Bredthauer, South Dakota track; Gracie Kircher, Washburn volleyball; Ryleigh Ossowski, Southeast CC softball; Brenli Solano, Neosho CC softball.

North Platte: Kolten Tilford, South Dakota State football.

Oakland-Craig: Grant Seagren, Nebraska football walk-on.

Omaha Creighton Prep: Sam Sledge, Nebraska football; Charmar (Marty) Brown, North Dakota State; AhMar Brown, North Dakota State walk-on.

Omaha Skutt: Wyatt Archer, Iowa State football; Brandt Pickrell, St. Thomas football.

Omaha Westside: Jaylen Lloyd, Nebraska football; Tristan Alvano, Nebraska football

Osceola: Isaiah Zelasney, Northwest Missouri track.

Pierce: Ben Brahmer, Iowa State football.

Ponca: Michael Hamilton, Morningside football.

Scottsbluff: Brock Knutson, Nebraska football.

Wausa: Alexa Cunningham, Northeast CC volleyball.

York: Regin Dunham, Concordia golf; Colin Pinneo, Concordia track; Ethan Phinney, Concordia tennis; Anthony White, York baseball.

Gretna's Zane Flores signs to play football for Oklahoma State during a signing day ceremony at Gretna High School in Gretna on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Gretna's Korver Demma signs to play football for Nebraska during a signing day ceremony at Gretna High School in Gretna on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Signee Spotlight: Get to know Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class

Get to know Nebraska football's 2023 recruiting class with our Signee Spotlights!

Signee Spotlight: Westside's Tristan Alvano gives Nebraska a kicker who's performed under pressure
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: Westside's Tristan Alvano gives Nebraska a kicker who's performed under pressure

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Tristan Alvano's clutch performance and game-winning kick in the state final showed how much he meant to his Omaha Westside team. He could do the same for Nebraska. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Dwight Bootle is following in his brother's footsteps at Nebraska
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Dwight Bootle is following in his brother's footsteps at Nebraska

  • Evan Bland
  • Updated
  • 0

Dwight Bootle had long wanted to follow in the footsteps of his older brother — former Husker Dicaprio Bootle — and now he will have his chance at Nebraska. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Chief Borders brings a game that's all about power to Nebraska
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Chief Borders brings a game that's all about power to Nebraska

  • Evan Bland
  • Updated
  • 0

Chief Borders spent two years in the SEC and appeared in 16 games with Florida. Before that he was a four-star prospect. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Vincent Carroll-Jackson flips to Nebraska on signing day
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: Vincent Carroll-Jackson flips to Nebraska on signing day

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Vincent Carroll-Jackson's signing day announcement of Nebraska makes him a late flip and a big addition to the Huskers' class. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman chose Nebraska twice
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman chose Nebraska twice

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Malachi Coleman would be a can’t-miss prospect anywhere in the country, making it crucial that Nebraska won out over Colorado. Now the Lincoln East wide receiver will be a Husker. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Transfer safety Corey Collier shouldn't be shocked by Big Ten football
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Transfer safety Corey Collier shouldn't be shocked by Big Ten football

  • Evan Bland
  • Updated
  • 0

With three years of remaining eligibility, Florida safety Corey Collier still has plenty of time to carve out a role in an in-transition Nebraska's secondary. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Jaidyn Doss comes to Nebraska after Huskers' recruiting push in Kansas City
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Jaidyn Doss comes to Nebraska after Huskers' recruiting push in Kansas City

  • Sam McKewon
  • Updated
  • 0

Jaidyn Doss isn't necessarily a speedster like some receivers in Nebraska's class, but he’s polished and tough and can play relatively quickly. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Eric Fields went below the recruiting radar — until Nebraska swooped in
Football

Signee Spotlight: Eric Fields went below the recruiting radar — until Nebraska swooped in

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

While he might not have recruiting stars, Eric Fields was a big-time linebacker during his high school career. Now he's headed to Nebraska. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Josh Fleeks comes to Nebraska after committing to Matt Rhule twice
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Josh Fleeks comes to Nebraska after committing to Matt Rhule twice

  • Sam McKewon
  • Updated
  • 0

Josh Fleeks adds necessary experience to a Nebraska wide receiver room that is fast, talented — and pretty young. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Nebraska signs one of the best in-state O-linemen with Gretna's Mason Goldman
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: Nebraska signs one of the best in-state O-linemen with Gretna's Mason Goldman

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna's Mason Goldman has been one of the state’s best offensive linemen the last two years, and he's versatile enough to play wherever Nebraska wants to utilize him on the line. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Kwinten Ives gives Nebraska a running back with height to catch passes
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: Kwinten Ives gives Nebraska a running back with height to catch passes

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Kwinten Ives’ height lends him more toward wide receiver than running back. But there’s plenty to like about having a pass-catching running back with tremendous speed. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Nebraska gains an athletic defensive lineman with Elijah Jeudy
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Nebraska gains an athletic defensive lineman with Elijah Jeudy

  • Evan Bland
  • Updated
  • 0

The Huskers came onto Elijah Jeudy's radar when his Texas A&M position coach — a former Matt Rhule staffer — put in a strong word with Nebraska. An official visit to Lincoln made up his mind. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Scottsbluff's Brock Knutson has an edge Raiola will like on the O-line
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Scottsbluff's Brock Knutson has an edge Raiola will like on the O-line

  • Sam McKewon
  • Updated
  • 0

Scottsbluff's Brock Knutson has an edge to him that Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola will like. And he loves the Huskers. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Westside's Jaylen Lloyd is bringing speed and explosiveness to Nebraska
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Westside's Jaylen Lloyd is bringing speed and explosiveness to Nebraska

  • Sam McKewon
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Westside's Jaylen Lloyd has a speed and explosiveness that coaches covet. Now he's bringing those skills to Nebraska. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: A snowstorm couldn't stop Jason Maciejczak from committing to Nebraska
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: A snowstorm couldn't stop Jason Maciejczak from committing to Nebraska

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska plans to take Jason Maciejczak as an offensive lineman, although he could play defensive tackle. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan — strong pass rusher and Nebraska legacy
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan — strong pass rusher and Nebraska legacy

  • Sam McKewon
  • Updated
  • 0

Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan never quits on a pass rush. The Husker legacy is one of Nebraska's strong pass rushing prospects in a good class of defenders. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Dylan Rogers brings ability to crash through blockers to Nebraska
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Dylan Rogers brings ability to crash through blockers to Nebraska

  • Evan Bland
  • Updated
  • 0

Dylan Rogers' violent closing speed on ball carriers is reminiscent of what Ernest Hausmann showed with the Huskers last season. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Cornerback Syncere Safeeullah was a can't-miss prospect for Nebraska
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: Cornerback Syncere Safeeullah was a can't-miss prospect for Nebraska

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska defensive backs coach Evan Cooper identified Syncere Safeeullah as a can’t-miss prospect, and he recruited him like it. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Transfer Jeff Sims is a dual-threat QB looking for opportunity at Nebraska
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Transfer Jeff Sims is a dual-threat QB looking for opportunity at Nebraska

  • Evan Bland
  • Updated
  • 0

Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims has already flashed a cannon for an arm and explosive speed against Power Five defenses. The next step for the quarterback is consistency. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge is a Nebraska legacy with a strong block
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge is a Nebraska legacy with a strong block

  • Evan Bland
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge was the first offensive lineman to commit to coach Donovan Raiola. Since then, his recruitment has been as solid as his block. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Rahmir Stewart won't be the last Nebraska recruit from Pennsylvania
Football

Signee Spotlight: Rahmir Stewart won't be the last Nebraska recruit from Pennsylvania

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Rahmir Stewart may be Nebraska’s first signee from Pennsylvania in over 20 years, but he’s far from the last. Look for Matt Rhule to keep recruiting the area heavily. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Brice Turner's speed could be a game-changer for Nebraska
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: Brice Turner's speed could be a game-changer for Nebraska

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

In recruiting Brice Turner, Matt Rhule and the Nebraska staff saw an athlete with game-changing speed. Now Rhule's first commit has signed with the Huskers. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Princewill Umanmielen could become a dominant edge rusher for Nebraska
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: Princewill Umanmielen could become a dominant edge rusher for Nebraska

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

As one of the highest-rated prospects in Nebraska's 2023 class, edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen was a recruiting win. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Riley Van Poppel may be Nebraska's best D-line commit in years
Football
alert topical

Signee Spotlight: Riley Van Poppel may be Nebraska's best D-line commit in years

  • Sam McKewon
  • Updated
  • 0

Capable of playing H-back on offense, Riley Van Poppel can move for his size, and will be a dynamic player on Nebraska's defensive line after some development. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

Signee Spotlight: Kai Wallin adds 'aggressive and hungry' edge rusher to Nebraska's roster
Football
alert

Signee Spotlight: Kai Wallin adds 'aggressive and hungry' edge rusher to Nebraska's roster

  • Luke Mullin Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
  • 0

Kai Wallin should fit into Nebraska's defensive scheme easily, and the potential is there for him to be a multi-year contributor. Get more in our Signee Spotlight.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Franco Harris, NFL legend, dead at 72

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert