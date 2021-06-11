Nebraska high school baseball final statistical leaders

Check out the final high school baseball statistical leaders from Nebraska.
* * *
HITTING
BATTING AVERAGE
Class A: Brink, Lincoln East, .476; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, .472; Sintek, Fremont Bergan, .467; Small, Elkhorn South, .455; Schuyler, Bellevue East, .455; Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, .452; Horn, Papillion-La Vista South, .417; Robinson, Grand Island, .412; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, .412; Mosser, Lincoln East, .411; Wright, Bellevue West, .409; Holman, Bellevue West, .407; Winterstein, Elkhorn South, .406; Irwin, Omaha Burke, .406; Shaffer, Lincoln Southwest, .405; Lester, Bellevue West, .400.
Class B: Jensen, Central City, .552; Novotny, Fairbury, .545; Eggert, Plattsmouth, .500; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, .493; Conner, Fort Calhoun, .482; Sailors, Ralston, .476; Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, .471; Engel, Waverly, .457; DenHartog, Branched Oak, .438; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, .432; Kirk, Arlington, .430; Gonsior, Central City, .429; Bies, Omaha Gross, .429; Smith, Arlington, .422.
HITS
Class A: Brink, Lincoln East, 50; Madsen, Bellevue West, 48; Kozeal, Millard South, 47; Wright, Bellevue West, 47; Schneider, Bellevue West, 46; Smith, Millard South, 43; Jesske, Lincoln Southeast, 43; Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 42; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, 42; Closman, Millard North, 41; Winterstein, Elkhorn South, 41; Bland, Bellevue West, 41; Lester, Bellevue West, 41; Small, Elkhorn South, 40; Fleck, Millard West, 40.
Class B: Sailors, Ralston, 49; Jensen, Central City, 48; Meyer, Norris, 44; Hood, Norris, 43; Kirk, Arlington, 43; Fountain, Norris, 40; Consbruck, Norris, 40; Schawang, Waverly, 39; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 38; Smith, Arlington, 38; Engel, Waverly, 37; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 37; Gutschow, Elkhorn, 36; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 35; Kilzer, Ralston, 34; Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, 33; Gragert, Elkhorn, 32; Chronic, Ralston, 32; Amend, Norris, 32.
RBIs
Class A: Wright, Bellevue West, 47; Small, Elkhorn South, 46; Craig, Omaha Central, 43; Smith, Millard South, 41; Wilken, Lincoln Southeast, 39; Brink, Lincoln East, 38; Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast, 37; Kozeal, Millard South, 34; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 34; Erikson, Lincoln East, 32; Bland, Bellevue West, 32; Closman, Millard North, 31; Lester, Bellevue West, 30; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, 29; Vanderwerken, Bellevue West, 28; Moore, Millard West, 28; Cannon, Millard South, 28; Guthmiller, Millard South, 28; Ossenfort, Papillion-La Vista, 28.
Class B: Fountain, Norris, 43; Meyer, Norris, 41; Christo, Elkhorn, 39; Sailors, Ralston, 39; Jensen, Central City, 38; Hood, Norris, 38; Engel, Waverly, 35; Amend, Norris, 31; Gragert, Elkhorn, 30; Gonsior, Central City, 30; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 30; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 29; Kilzer, Ralston, 27; Herrell, Waverly, 27; Wiese, Omaha Roncalli, 26; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 26; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 25; Larsen, Blair, 25.
RUNS
Class A: Schneider, Bellevue West, 41; Hobbs, Millard South, 40; Madsen, Bellevue West, 40; Guthmiller, Millard South, 37; Wright, Bellevue West, 37; Winterstein, Elkhorn South, 36; Christensen, Elkhorn South, 36; Smith, Millard South, 36; Lakin, Omaha Central, 35; Welch, Lincoln East, 35; Cannon, Millard South, 35; Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, 34; Kozeal, Millard South, 33; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 31; Small, Elkhorn South, 31.
Class B: Consbruck, Norris, 57; Sailors, Ralston, 43; Meyer, Norris, 43; Randazzo, Elkhorn, 39; Jensen, Central City, 34; Noakes, Central City, 34; Schawang, Waverly, 34; Fountain, Norris, 33; Grossjung, Omaha Skutt, 32; Remar, Ralston, 30; Hood, Norris, 30; Washburn, Platte Valley, 30; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 30; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 29; Chronic, Ralston, 29; Gonsior, Central City, 29; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 29; Kirk, Arlington, 29; Wiese, Omaha Roncalli, 28; Borsh, Omaha Skutt, 28.
DOUBLES
Class A: Schuyler, Bellevue East, 13; Thomas, Lincoln Northeast, 12; Brink, Bellevue West, 12; Hodoly, Omaha South, 11; Madsen, Bellevue West, 11; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 11; Kozeal, Millard South, 10; Chapelle, Lincoln Pius X, 10; Vanderwerken, Bellevue West, 10; Erikson, Lincoln East, 10; Lester, Bellevue West, 10; Schneider, Lincoln East, 10.
Class B: Randazzo, Elkhorn, 13; Wendt, Blair, 11; Engel, Waverly, 10; Sailors, Ralston, 10; C. Capece, Omaha Gross, 10; Kilzer, Ralston, 9; Gragert, Elkhorn, 9; Fountain, Norris, 9; Meyer, Norris, 9; DeBoer, Beatrice, 9; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 9; Kneifl, Wayne, 9; Remar, Ralston, 8; Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, 8; Rump, Blair, 8.
TRIPLES
Class A: Brink, Lincoln East, 6; Smith, Millard South, 5; Christensen, Elkhorn South, 5; Moore, Millard West, 5; Lind, Omaha Central, 4; Artzer, Omaha Burke, 4; Kelley, Omaha Burke, 4; Wilken, Lincoln Southeast, 4; Owens, Millard West, 4; Wright, Bellevue West, 4; Closman, Millard North, 4; Craig, Omaha Central, 4; Helligso, Elkhorn South, 4.
Class B: Schmeckpeper, Crete, 7; Sailors, Ralston, 5; Grossjung, Omaha Skutt, 5; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 5; Schawang, Waverly, 4; Kilzer, Ralston, 4; Meyer, Norris, 4; Berry, Ralston, 4; Borsh, Omaha Skutt, 4; Wiese, Waverly, 3; Gonsior, Central City, 3; Nelson, Central City, 3; Erickson, Seward, 3; Schmitt, Fort Calhoun, 3; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 3.
HOME RUNS
Class A: Small, Elkhorn South, 6; Sorensen, Fremont Bergan, 6; Craig, Omaha Central, 5; Lester, Bellevue West, 5; Brink, Lincoln East, 5; Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, 5; Erikson, Lincoln East, 5; Kozeal, Millard South, 5; Freeman, Papillion-La Vista South, 5; Smith, Millard South, 4; Madsen, Bellevue West, 4; Kreber, Omaha Central, 4; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 4; Wilken, Lincoln Southeast, 4; Steer, Lincoln Southeast, 4.
Class B: Jensen, Central City, 8; Sailors, Ralston, 7; Fountain, Norris, 7; Wiese, Omaha Roncalli, 6; H. Lewis, Platte Valley, 6; Meyer, Norris, 6; Hood, Norris, 6; Christo, Elkhorn, 5; Larsen, Blair, 5; Kneifl, Wayne, 4; Broady, Elkhorn North, 4; Wiepen, Omaha Skutt, 4; Cunningham, Elkhorn North, 4; Urkoski, Twin River, 4.
STOLEN BASES
Class A: Madsen, Bellevue West, 29; Petersen, Lincoln Southwest, 27; Artzer, Omaha Burke, 25; Welch, Lincoln East, 25; Fleck, Millard West, 23; Brenden, Norfolk, 23; Schneider, Bellevue West, 23; Oetter, Omaha Burke, 22; Winterstein, Elkhorn South, 22; Van Meter, Lincoln East, 22; Whitaker, Millard West 20; Borner, Millard West, 20; Morrow, Lincoln Southwest, 20; Jackson, Omaha Westside, 19; Jessen, Elkhorn South, 18; Moore, Millard West, 18.
Class B: Consbruck, Norris, 44; Wiese, Waverly, 23; Hood, Norris, 23; Monico, Omaha Gross, 22; Brown, Blair, 20; Washburn, Platte Valley, 19; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 19; Schawang, Waverly, 18; Miller, Arlington, 17; Willis, Omaha Roncalli, 16; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 15; Mathsen, Omaha Concordia, 15; Slaughter, South Sioux City, 15.
PITCHING
WINS
Class A: Moquin, Millard South, 9; Blair, Millard South, 7; Ingram, Papillion-La Vista, 6; Ripple, Papillion-La Vista South, 6; Novotny, Millard West, 6; Ramsey, Millard North, 5; Dumont, Millard West, 5; Sintek, Fremont Bergan, 5; Cahoy, Millard West, 5; Toman, Bellevue West, 5; Worthley, Lincoln East, 5; Goeser, Elkhorn South, 5; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 5; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 5; Bland, Bellevue West, 5; Bell, Columbus, 5; Sides, Papillion-La Vista South, 5; Pfundt, Lincoln Southeast, 5; Clementi, Lincoln East, 5; Wragge, Lincoln East, 5.
Class B: Jensen, Central City, 11; Barton, Omaha Skutt, 9; Meyer, Norris, 8; Kilzer, Ralston, 7; B. Kneifl, Wayne, 7; Chronic, Ralston, 6; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 6; Sudbeck, Omaha Skutt, 6; Papenhagen, Norris, 6; Hood, Norris, 5; Christo, Elkhorn, 5; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 5; Gonsior, Central City, 5; Douglas, Bennington, 4; Vetock, Elkhorn, 4; White, Ralston, 4; Engel, Waverly, 4; Myer, Fort Calhoun, 4; J. Kneifl, Wayne, 4; Malone, Bennington, 4; Kosse, Omaha Gross, 4; Bowman, Omaha Concordia, 4.
ERA
Class A: Sullivan, Bellevue West, 0.73; Higgins, Kearney, 0.97; Woita, Lincoln Pius X, 1.01; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 1.01; Benson, Fremont Bergan, 1.07; Wragge, Lincoln East, 1.09; Volenec, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1.13; Ripple, Papillion-La Vista South, 1.28; Blair, Millard South, 1.34; Glause, Fremont Bergan, 1.34; Cahoy, Millard West, 1.42; Denenberg, Millard North, 1.58; Leng, Omaha South, 1.59; Ramsey, Millard North, 1.60; Cornish, Bellevue West, 1.61; Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 1.62; Cox, Lincoln Southwest, 1.67; Mueller, Fremont Bergan, 1.79; Petty, Millard North, 1.80; Papa, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1.88; Allen, Bellevue West, 1.99; Allen, Bellevue West, 2.04; Stover, Omaha Westside, 2.05; Sweet, Millard South, 2.07; Novotny, Millard West, 2.07; Bland, Bellevue West, 2.10; Worthley, Lincoln East, 2.12; Hawkins, Millard West, 2.14; Clementi, Lincoln East, 2.16; Moquin, Millard South, 2.29; Teinert, Lincoln North Star, 2.30.
Class B: Barton, Omaha Skutt, 0.30; Johnson, Lincoln Christian, 0.41; Christo, Elkhorn, 0.43; Reimer, Beatrice, 0.45; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 0.51; Vosika, Omaha Roncalli, 0.60; Douglas, Bennington, 0.77; Jensen, Central City, 0.78; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 0.91; J. Kneifl, Wayne, 1.07; B. Kneifl, Wayne, 1.14; Hegge, Thurston-Cuming County, 1.14; Stovall, Nebraska City, 1.36; Zabokrtsky, Beatrice, 1.39.
STRIKEOUTS
Class A: Toman, Bellevue West, 91; Higgins, Kearney, 82; Bell, Columbus, 78; Ramsey, Millard North, 77; Jelkin, Bellevue West, 74; Cahoy, Millard West, 73; Ingram, Papillion-La Vista, 62; Sintek, Fremont Bergan, 60; Dumont, Millard West, 59; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, 59; Mohr, Norfolk, 55; Wragge, Lincoln East, 55; Walker, Lincoln Pius X, 54; Hawkins, Millard West, 49; Worthley, Lincoln East, 49; Moquin, Millard South, 48; Leyboldt, Omaha Northwest, 47; Leng, Omaha South, 47; Andersen, Kearney, 47; Fay, Grand Island, 47.
Class B: Christo, Elkhorn, 92; Jensen, Central City, 84; Barton, Omaha Skutt, 75; Schlecht, West Point GACC, 73; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 72; B. Kneifl, Wayne, 71; White, Ralston, 71; Kilzer, Ralston, 70; Harrahill, Elkhorn North, 68; Gonsior, Central City, 68; Schultz, Norris, 67; J. Kneifl, 63; Vetock, Elkhorn, 61.
SAVES
Class A: Blair, Millard South, 5; Koch, Millard West, 5; Benson, Fremont Bergan, 5; Van Dyke, Columbus, 4; Mackling, Papillion-La Vista South, 4; Driessen, Millard West, 3; Allen, Bellevue, West, 3; Williams, Grand Island, 3; Mackling, Papillion-La Vista South, 3; Firmature, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2; Donahoe, Millard North, 2; Wilken, Lincoln Southeast, 2; Guyott, Papillion-La Vista, 2; Barth, Omaha Northwest, 2; Fleeman, Columbus, 2; Smith, Lincoln Southwest, 2; Hoskinson, Elkhorn South, 2; Beard, Columbus, 2.
Class B: Remar, Ralston, 4; Coyle, Nebraska City, 3; Conner, Fort Calhoun, 2; DeBoer, Beatrice, 2; Washburn, Platte Valley, 2; Berry, Ralston, 2; T. Lewis, Platte Valley, 2; Rief, West Point GACC, 2; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 2; Quakenbush, Seward, 2.